Bigger Hulk/Thor Banner Of War Preview Than You'll Find Anywhere Else

Some sites such as CBR have an "exclusive" four-page preview of next week's Hulk Vs Thor: Banner Of War Alpha #1. Bless their little hearts. Because, thanks to a glitch that seems to be going on with ComiXology, Bleeding Cool has managed to put together an eleven-page preview. And then thrown in a preview for the second part, from Thor #25 for two weeks' time. So be like the Watcher, settle down with the popcorn and dig into the big Donny Cates Hulk and Thor crossover event.

HULK VS THOR BANNER WAR ALPHA #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220813

(W) Donny Cates (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Gary Frank

Hulk and Thor have both undergone massive changes recently, but one thing remains constant – their heated rivalry! When mysterious circumstances bring them into conflict once more, will the God of Thunder be able to triumph against a Bruce Banner who can now control his rage?

Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of both characters, this epic five-part crossover between the THOR and HULK series starts here in this oversized Alpha issue, brought to you by creators Donny Cates and Martin Coccolo! Key mysteries from both series will be revealed, as well as shocking consequences for the future of both characters! (Continued in May's THOR #25 and HULK #7!)

RATED T+In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: $4.99

THOR #25 ZULLO VAR

MARVEL COMICS

MAR220881

(W) Donny Cates, Various (A) Martin Coccolo, Various (CA) Chrissie Zullo

"BANNER OF WAR" PART TWO!

The 60th Anniversary celebration – and Thor and Hulk's epic rivalry – continues in the second installment of the crossover between the HULK and THOR series! Banner's newfound control of his rage is prolonging this fight more than Thor expected, and with Banner holding his own, Thor must get creative. Odin's breakthrough look into Banner's psyche seems to slow the violence, but will it be enough? Additionally, new creators to the THOR title bring glimpses into the possible futures of Thor and his friends!

RATED T+In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: $5.99