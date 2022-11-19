Bill & Ted's Excellent Holiday Special #1 Preview: X-cellent X-Mas?

The holidays have almost arrived, and is there any more excellent way to celebrate said holidays than with beloved time-traveling rockers Bill and Ted? Opus Comics has given us a preview of the upcoming Bill & Ted's Excellent Holiday Special #1, in stores in December but on final order cutoff this Monday, November 20th. That means that, since you don't have a time-travelling phone booth, you need to get your order placed by then if you want to ensure your comic shop saves a copy for you.

In the preview, very heinous plans are afoot to undo the future created from the duo's time-traveling adventures. Will those plans succeed? Well, it would be a pretty crappy holiday special if they did, so we're hoping Bill & Ted will save the day. Check out the preview below.

Bill & Ted's Excellent Holiday Special #1 (of 1)

John Barber (W) • Butch Mapa, Juan Samu (A) • Butch Mapa (CA) Roll over Beethoven, the Wyld Stallyns have their own ode to joy to share with the world! John Barber (Back to the Future) and Butch Mapa (Marvel Action: Avengers) bring you this most triumphant message of peace, love, and misunderstanding. Plus, another bonus story featuring Rufus! *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$6.99 • 40 pages • Cardstock cover In shops: Dec. 7, 2022 *Retailer incentives:

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Beethoven Action Figure variant cover

For every 10 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Wayne Nichols