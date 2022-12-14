Bill & Ted's Joan Of Arc Returns in Opus Comics March 2023 Solicits

Opus Comics is second on the blocks after Ablaze with their March 2023 solicits and solicitations, including the continuing Bill & Ted Princesses' Triumphant Journey comic book, now with added Joan Of Arc comics in the back. Add that to Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer, Hammerfall and The Phantom Tomorrow as this strange exodus of people who used to work at Heavy Metal and IDW, now a spinoff of Incendium Games continues. The solicits are even in the same format that IDW used to send theirs out in.

Bill & Ted Present: The Princesses' Triumphant Journey #2 (of 4)

Corinna Bechko, Holly Interlandi (W) • Priscilla Petraites, Belén Culebras (A) • Cat Staggs (CA)

After they escaped medieval England but before they changed the world as Wyld Stallyns, Princess Joanna and Elizabeth were shown the ins and outs (and In-N-Outs) of 1980s America, with Rufus as their most excellent guide! Plus, a daring tale of Joan of Arc! Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover In shops: March 22, 2023. For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Siya Oum

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #11—Cover A: Diego Yapur

Mitch Iverson (W) • Axel Medellin (A) • Diego Yapur (CA)

The Norseman. An adventurer obsessed with killing his ex-lover's soul, thus he's well-versed in battling the undead. But it's dealing with the living that gives him trouble. A special one-shot by showrunner Mitch Iverson and Helloween artist Axel Medellin! Retailers: See your order form for incentive information. $4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #11—Cover B: Frank Frazetta

Mitch Iverson (W) • Axel Medellin (A) • Frank Frazetta (CA)

Retailers: See your order form for incentive information. $4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover

In shops: March 15, 2023

Retailer incentives: For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Axel Medellin

For every 10 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Santi Casas

For every 20 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one unbranded variant cover by Santi Casas

Hammerfall #3 (of 3)

Ian Edginton (W) • Kevin West (A & CA)

A vile blight spreads across the land. When a lone warrior rides deep into the forest to face the savagery and madness head-on, his quest for justice leads him to a figure from his past—the herald to a dark master who cannot be undone by mastery of arms alone.Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$6.66 • 40 pages • Cardstock cover

In shops: March 22, 2023

Retailer incentives: For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Piotr Kowalski

The Phantom Tomorrow #3 (of 6)

Andy Biersack & Michael Moreci (W) • Agustin Padilla (A) • Ryan Christensen (CA)

Scientist Dennis Kane has an intellect matched only by his massive ego. When his hubris causes the world to fall apart around him, a dark avenger is born of his agonizing shame. A mysterious figure caught between life and death, the "Blackbird" desperately seeks redemption, willing to fight through Hell and back to get it. Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$6.66 • 40 pages • Cardstock cover

In shops: March 29, 2023

Retailer incentives: For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Diego Galindo