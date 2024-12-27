Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey #17 Preview: Cassandra's Fate Hangs by a Feather

Birds of Prey #17 lands on New Year's Day, asking the tough question: Is Cassandra Cain worth sacrificing the Amazons? The team faces an impossible choice in this high-stakes issue.

IS THIS THE END OF CASSANDRA CAIN? Nobody on this team is willing to lose Cassandra Cain, but if it comes down to her or the Amazons they came to rescue…how will they choose? And who will do the choosing? The Birds of Prey always honor their obligations…but at what cost?

BIRDS OF PREY #17

DC Comics

1124DC102

1124DC103 – Birds of Prey #17 Serg Acuna Cover – $4.99

1124DC104 – Birds of Prey #17 Inhyuk Lee Cover – $4.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sami Basri (CA) Leonardo Romero

IS THIS THE END OF CASSANDRA CAIN? Nobody on this team is willing to lose Cassandra Cain, but if it comes down to her or the Amazons they came to rescue…how will they choose? And who will do the choosing? The Birds of Prey always honor their obligations…but at what cost?

In Shops: 1/1/2025

SRP: $3.99

