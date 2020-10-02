Black #1 Jumps To $50 On eBay After Warner Bros Movie News

Yesterday, it was announced that the comic book superhero series Black created by Kwanza Osajyefo and Tim Smith 3, set in a world in which only Black people are developing superpowers, had been picked up by Warner Bros as a movie, with a script written by Batman And The Outsiders writer Bryan Edward Hill. The movie will be produced by Jeff Robinov, Guy Danella, and John Graham from Studio 8 with Black Mask Studio's Matteo Pizzolo and Brett Gurewitz as producer and executive producer, with Osajyefo and Smith also listed as co-producers.

In a world that already hates and fears them – what if only Black people had superpowers. After miraculously surviving being gunned down by police, a young man learns that he is part of the biggest lie in history. Now he must decide whether it's safer to keep it a secret or if the truth will set him free.

The publosher had a fair few first printings and variants of the series on their website – but they are all gone now. And eBay is picking up the slack. Here are some recent sales:

These are all sales from yesterday. Until then, the most recent sales on eBay was for#1-6 for $15. Whoever bought that must be rather pleased with themselves. Before that, the most recent sale was other a month ago,#1 going for $6. Quite the jump in one month…

And here is the Kickstarter that kicked it all off. Did you back it and get what you ordered? Those copies may be in the most demand of all. Might be worth checking those longboxes.