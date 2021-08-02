Black Canary Has… A Canary Cave? (Justice League #66 Spoilers)

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Batman has a Bat Cave. Or at least he did. Under the grounds of the now-repossessed Wayne Manor. With a series of mini-Batcaves spread across Central Gotham. Superman has his Fortress Of Solitude. And we learned that Green Arrow has his… Arrow Cave. As revealed back in More Fun Comics #73 back in 1941.

Black Canary Has... A Canary Cave?

And occasionally returning since, whenever a writer is feeling a little playful. Located beneath the old Queen estate in Star City, the Arrow Cave was used for archery practice and for housing the Arrowcar and Arrowplane, while Solomon Grundy made it his home for a while. But it seems that everyone wants a cave right now. And it's Black Canary's turn, from tomorrow's Justice League #66.

Black Canary Has... A Canary Cave?
Black Canary Has… A Canary Cave?

Black Canary has a Canary Cave. There has been fan-mention of such around the series Arrow (which does have an Arrowcave) but now this has been said, no one can take it back. A Canary Cave is coming…

JUSTICE LEAGUE #66 CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ
(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V. (A) Phil Hester, Sumit Kumar (CA) David Marquez
The Hall of Justice has been invaded by the cosmic threat of the Synmar Utopica, and it will take the full force of the United Planets, led by Superman, to defeat it without destroying Earth in the process. Meanwhile, the secrets of Checkmate are being whispered among the Justice League, and that spells trouble for Green Arrow and Black Canary. All this, and guest star Deathstroke! Meanwhile in Gotham, Batman stands watch as the Eternal Knight continues her quest through the maze of Randir Singh's mind. And she's not the only one lost within it! But where is the Justice League Dark in all of this? Under the sea in the lost city of Atlantis! Merlin is ready to rule, and it's up to Aquaman and this band of magical misfits to save the entire kingdom!
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/03/2021

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.