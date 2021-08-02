Black Canary Has… A Canary Cave? (Justice League #66 Spoilers)

Batman has a Bat Cave. Or at least he did. Under the grounds of the now-repossessed Wayne Manor. With a series of mini-Batcaves spread across Central Gotham. Superman has his Fortress Of Solitude. And we learned that Green Arrow has his… Arrow Cave. As revealed back in More Fun Comics #73 back in 1941.

And occasionally returning since, whenever a writer is feeling a little playful. Located beneath the old Queen estate in Star City, the Arrow Cave was used for archery practice and for housing the Arrowcar and Arrowplane, while Solomon Grundy made it his home for a while. But it seems that everyone wants a cave right now. And it's Black Canary's turn, from tomorrow's Justice League #66.

Black Canary has a Canary Cave. There has been fan-mention of such around the series Arrow (which does have an Arrowcave) but now this has been said, no one can take it back. A Canary Cave is coming…

JUSTICE LEAGUE #66 CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V. (A) Phil Hester, Sumit Kumar (CA) David Marquez

The Hall of Justice has been invaded by the cosmic threat of the Synmar Utopica, and it will take the full force of the United Planets, led by Superman, to defeat it without destroying Earth in the process. Meanwhile, the secrets of Checkmate are being whispered among the Justice League, and that spells trouble for Green Arrow and Black Canary. All this, and guest star Deathstroke! Meanwhile in Gotham, Batman stands watch as the Eternal Knight continues her quest through the maze of Randir Singh's mind. And she's not the only one lost within it! But where is the Justice League Dark in all of this? Under the sea in the lost city of Atlantis! Merlin is ready to rule, and it's up to Aquaman and this band of magical misfits to save the entire kingdom!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/03/2021