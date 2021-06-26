Black Cat Annual #1 Preview – Under the Control of White Fox!

South Korean super spy White Fox needs The Black Cat's help to stop the mob from using a powerful superhero to wreck Seoul, but rather than just ask, she implants a nanobomb into Black Cat's neck. That's not a great way to start a working relationship, is it? Though, technically, that's exactly the same way we started writing clickbait articles for Bleeding Cool. You know what? we're starting to think that maybe there hasn't been a nanobomb in our bloodstream for the last five years and management has been making that up to save money! Damn it! Check out the preview of Black Cat Annual #1 below.
BLACK CAT ANNUAL #1 INFD
MARVEL COMICS
APR210738
APR210739 – BLACK CAT ANNUAL #1 CHAREST VAR INFD – $4.99
APR210740 – BLACK CAT ANNUAL #1 RON LIM CONNECTING VAR INFD – $4.99
(W) Jed MacKay (A) Joey Vazquez (CA) C.F. Villa
"INFINITE DESTINIES" CONTINUES!
• Felicia Hardy's vacation is interrupted when a layover in South Korea turns into an insane caper.
• This caper is a deadly journey across Seoul, where she comes face to face with Taegukgi, White Fox and Tiger Division (from TASKMASTER #3)!
• And what does this have to do with the Infinity Stones? Find out this June!
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 3 (of 8) of "Infinite Fury"!
40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+
In Shops: 6/30/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for BLACK CAT ANNUAL #1 INFD, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Joey Vazquez (CA) C.F. Villa
Cover image for BLACK CAT ANNUAL #1 CHAREST VAR INFD, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Joey Vazquez (CA) Travis Charest
Cover image for BLACK CAT ANNUAL #1 RON LIM CONNECTING VAR INFD, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Joey Vazquez (CA) Ron Lim
Interior preview page from BLACK CAT ANNUAL #1 INFD
Interior preview page from BLACK CAT ANNUAL #1 INFD
Interior preview page from BLACK CAT ANNUAL #1 INFD
Interior preview page from BLACK CAT ANNUAL #1 INFD
Interior preview page from BLACK CAT ANNUAL #1 INFD
