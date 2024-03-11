Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: crossover, Epiphany Engine, graphic novel

Black Creators Comics Crossover For Epiphany Engine Graphic Novel

More than seventy Black creators are working on a new 192-page graphic novel anthology, Epiphany Engine, to be published by Advent Comics.

DC Comics and Marvel Comics are finally republishing their crossovers of the past. Maybe there is something in the air. Because, more than seventy Black creators are working on a new 192-page graphic novel anthology, Epiphany Engine, to be published by Advent Comics, with characters granted from other publishers, creators and studios, led by Advent owner and EIC Tony Kittrell as well as editor and creator Joseph P. Illidge, who will serve as executive story editor, and Advent Comics will launch a Kickstarter to help fund it on the 19th of June, known as Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Epiphany Engine will feature "an epic multiverse story, assembling iconic Black heroes and villains and original characters in an adventure that spans several chapters," the publisher said, and "each chapter will showcase the work of a different creative team, giving Black creators from across the publishing world the opportunity to combine their powers." Creators include Brandon Thomas, who will write the first chapter, as well as Rodney Barnes, Chriscross, Colleen Douglas, Jamale Igle, John Jennings, and Chuck Patton. Publishers include 4th Wall Productions, Griot Enterprises, Konkret Comics, and Second Sight Publishing. And this image parodying the DC Comics' Dawn Of DC teaser images.

"Continuing the legacy of multiverse crossover stories such as DC's Crisis on Infinite Earths and the family drama of Fantastic Four, Epiphany Engine follows the McKalis, a family of brilliant but grief-stricken scientists searching for their missing member Todd, who was lost in the multiverse after a botched experiment. However…their rescue attempt has accidentally ruptured the fabric of the multiverse, causing universes to bleed into each other and sending all four members into scattered destinations. The rupture has released a cosmic-level threat, the mysterious Abzylom, who wants to collapse and mold a new universe while destroying the McKalis. In order to save the multiverse and defeat their cosmic foe, the family must find each other and build an army of superheroes." "The McKali family is led by father Prof. Dwayne McKali, who is an incredibly brilliant explorer, but often myopic and overcontrolling, and mother Dr. Jackie McKali, a world-renowned physicist who is the balanced yang to Dwayne's ying. In order to save the multiverse, the parents team up with their gifted kids, 19-year-old Jett McKali, an impulsive tech genius who is unafraid to jump into the fray, and 17-year-old Octavia McKali, a chemist and theorist who keeps the family together and on task. The family is inspired by historical and fictional icons like comics legend Dwayne McDuffie, iconic comic creator Jackie Ormes, Disney's "The Famous Jett Jackson," and award-winning Afrofuturist writer Octavia Butler." "Dwayne and Jackie's son, 10-year-old Todd McKali, is a child prodigy who incorporates all of the specialties of his famous family. It's Todd's experiments with multiversal travel that accidentally cause the incident that loses him in the multiverse and creates the chaos that must be solved. The family is hunted by the villainous Abzylom, who has cosmic abilities beyond their understanding. Unhinged, sociopathic, psychopathic and incredibly brilliant, Abzylom has been traversing the multiverse and his body has become infused with the chaotic energies that bind and separate universes."

Characters appearing will include:

Danny J. Quick and 4th Wall Productions's MMA ninja Aceblade

Lonzo Starr and Konkret Comics's Akolyte

Dorphise Jean and Spirits Destiny Studios's Spirit Destiny

Andre Batts and Urban Style Comics Dreadlocks

Michael Watson and Freestyle Komics's Hotshot

Greg A. Elysée's son of the Trickster God Anansi Is'nana the Were-Spider

Ray Height and Studio Skye-Tiger's Midnight Tiger

Jiba Molei Anderson and Griot Enterprises's African deities superteam the Horsemen

Tony Kittrell and Advent Comics's Titan the Ultra Man

Quinn McGowan and Legends Press's Wildfire

Vince White and the Powerverse's Will Power

"Last August, a rallying cry was sent over social media to fellow Black publishers and the comic book community for us to come together to do a giant crossover graphic novel featuring iconic Black characters. This all-star collaboration came to fruition in the form of a dream project that has become known as Epiphany Engine," said Project Manager Tony Kittrell. "This once-in-a-lifetime crossover has never been attempted on this scale within the Black comic book community. It became very evident that there was a need and desire for this type of project, so we're excited to bring it to life."

"I remember seeing Tony's rallying cry to the Black comics community. The vast number of creators and publishers who signed on spoke volumes about the importance and timing of the event, so when he called me to come on board as Executive Story Editor, it was an automatic 'yes,'" said Executive Story Editor Joseph P. Illidge. "Having started my career and life mission at the groundbreaking Milestone Comics 31 years ago, I knew it was cosmically fitting to work on Epiphany Engine, the ultimate crossover event of Black comic book publishers and creators to happen this year. I'm both proud and honored to be a member of the crew with the editorial duo of Brian J. Lambert and Marcus H. Roberts."

"Put a group of Black creators in a room for more than five minutes, and an opportunity like Epiphany Engine is guaranteed to get discussed," said writer Brandon Thomas. "For years, we've all wondered 'what if' our fantastic creators and characters joined forces and told the kind of story that made us fall in love with comics in the first place. I'm honored and grateful to be involved and to have the chance to spark something we've been imagining at cons and dinners for a long, long time."

Continued Illidge: "Having Brandon Thomas on board as the writer kicking off Epiphany Engine was the final ingredient for success. His work on the Image series Excellence, DC's Future State: Aquaman, and Milestone's Hardware: Season One, among so many other stories, showcase his tremendous talent. Everyone involved is committed to making this an event more fantastic than anyone will expect. In this story, we're dealing with a mission of cosmic proportions, with a human story at its center and themes that will resonate with our readers."

