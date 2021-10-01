Black Eyed Peas' Taboo Writes Ghost Rider: Kushala As Marvel Webtoon

Black Eyed Peas' performer Taboo and B. Earl are writing a new Marvel eight-part webtoon comic for the Marvel Infinity line, digital-first exclusive to Marvel Unlimited, drawn by Guillermo Sanna and Vanesa del Rey, and coloured by Jordie Bellaire. And it will continue the story of Ghost Rider: Kushala from the Spirits Of Vengeance: Spirit Rider one-shot, which will also join Marvel Unlimited. The first issue of Ghost Rider: Kushala will be on Marvel Unlimited on Thursday and the Spirit Rider one-shot will be on Marvel Unlimited the Monday before.

GHOST RIDER: KUSHALA #1

Writer: Taboo, B. Earl

Artist: Guillermo Sanna

Colorist: Jordie Bellaire

Editor: Sarah Brunstad

She's the Sorcerer Supreme of the 1800s and a Ghost Rider-turned-Spirit Rider — the only one who's managed to tame her spirit of vengeance. But when someone comes after Kushala and her ancestral line, all hell breaks loose. Taboo (of the Black Eyed Peas) and B. Earl join with artist Guillermo Sanna for a wild ride through the past, present, and future of the Marvel Universe—and tell the story of the one extraordinary family who must fight to save it all!

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE SPIRIT RIDER #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210610

(W) B. Earl (A) Paul Davidson, Jeffrey Veregge (CA) Takashi Okazaki

SHE'S LIKE NO GHOST RIDER YOU'VE EVER SEEN! SHE IS KUSHALA – A SORCERER SUPREME, A SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE…AND THE SAVIOR OF JOHNNY BLAZE'S SOUL! Blaze has been through a lot lately, from ascending the throne of Hell to nearly murdering his former allies on the Avengers. But his nightmare is far from over. Something – or someone – is haunting him, and only a Ghost Rider with the powers of a Sorcerer Supreme can find out why. The dynamic writing duo of Taboo (of the Black Eyed Peas) and B. Earl expand the Rider mythos with an action-packed special that will kick off a brand-new era of vengeance! Kushala's about to be the hottest thing in hell. Rated T+In Shops: Aug 04, 2021 SRP: $4.99