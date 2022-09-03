Black Panther #9 Preview: The Colonialist Attacks

The Colonialist attacks in this preview of Black Panther #9. His weapons: civility, microaggressions, and elephants. Can The Avengers survive? Check out the preview below.

Black Panther #9
by John Ridley & German Peralta, cover by Alex Ross
"RANGE WARS" PART ONE! Black Panther has returned to the Avengers, but after the recent events in Wakanda, Captain America isn't convinced T'Challa's head is in the game. When a dangerous new galactic interloper called the Colonialist arrives to take over the Earth, T'Challa will be tested like never before!
Variants:
75960620042900921 – BLACK PANTHER 9 MANHANINI VARIANT – $3.99 US

