Black Panther and Spider-Man Future Teased- Marvel Comics' Timeless #1

"The brave honor the sacrifices of those in their hearts…" Today sees the publication of Marvel Comics Timeless #1, the big end-of-year volume that sets up much of what will be coming in upcoming Marvel Comics titles, in the manner that Marvel Now #1, Marvel Comics #100, and Incoming #1 in recent years did. And there are plenty of teases as to what is coming in Marvel Comics over the months to come. And Bleeding Cool will be breaking lots of them down with the Timeless tag today. Warning, there are spoilers.

And the world shown here seems to show Shuri as a new Black Panther, but also a red-haired woman taking on a Spider-Man role. The most obvious candidate would be Mary Jane Watson. With Ben Reilly leaving New York for Hollywood after a fight with Peter Parker – how serious was that fight? In the Black Panther comics, T'Challa is off-world meeting the X-Men and his former wife Storm on the planet of Mars, now renamed Arakko. It seems that Shuri may have stepped up. But what sacrifice will Peter Parker and T'Challa have made? The ultimate one?

That's one take. The other is that these are the future children of Peter Parker and Mary Jane, and of T'challa and Storm. Annie May or Mayday, and Queen Panther. Which interpretation do you prefer?

BLACK PANTHER #4

(W) John Ridley (A) Juan Cabal

"THE LONG SHADOW" PART 4

Shuri's life hangs in the balance, and with T'Challa off-planet, things are not looking good! But before T'Challa can help his sister…the truth will finally come out. Has the assassin's ringleader finally been caught?!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93

ZEB WELLS (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A)

Beyond Board: ZEB WELLS, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, KELLY THOMPSON & PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS • VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

• THE BIG FINALE OF "BEYOND"!!!

• SPIDER-MAN VS. SPIDER-MAN! You may surprise yourself with who you're rooting for.

• Don't miss the conclusion to one of the most surprising Spider-Stories of the past decade.

TIMELESS #1

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Kev Walker, More (CA) Kael Ngu

HOW DO YOU WIN A WAR AGAINST TIME?

A special year-ending adventure that gives portents as to what is to come in the Marvel Universe over the next twelve months! Kang the Conqueror is a warrior, a destroyer, a subjugator-but even he is subject to the whims and vicissitudes of time itself. So when a parallel timeline threatens to overwrite the future that Kang has fought so long and so hard to control, the master of the ages has no choice but to go to war with time itself, battling through days of tomorrow as he struggles to prevent the end of what is to come!

