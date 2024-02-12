Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: black panther, Blood Hunt

Black Panther to be T'Challa The Vampire in Marvel's Blood Hunt

In May, Marvel Comics will publish the Blood Hunt spinoff title Black Panther: Blood Hunt, from Cheryl Lynn Eaton and Farid Karami.

Article Summary Marvel's Black Panther becomes a vampire in Blood Hunt.

Cheryl Lynn Eaton and Farid Karami bring T’Challa's dark twist.

A mix of African mythology and horror in T'Challa's new journey.

Discover vampiric T'Challa in Blood Hunt, out May 29th.

Looks like someone's canines got past the vibranium mesh. In May, Marvel Comics will publish the Blood Hunt spinoff title Black Panther: Blood Hunt, with three issues from writer Cheryl Lynn Eaton and artist Farid Karami.

BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT sees the recently exiled T'Challa finally returning to Wakanda's capital city. Only he now serves a different nation entirely—the vampire nation! One of the vampire's first—but certainly not last—victims, T'Challa finds himself caught in a soul-crushing struggle between protecting his people from his new brothers and satisfying his new overpowering thirst for blood. Threatening his legacy as king as well as his deep connection with the Panther God, T'Challa reluctantly embarks on a quest from the vampire overlord to find an ancient power. In the process, he'll unearth long-buried secrets about Wakanda's own secret history with creatures of the night as Eaton and Karami introduce new blood-sucking villains inspired by real African legend and mythology. "Long live the king! Literally! While T'Challa has always been the height of human excellence, steering such a legendary character as he navigates a supernatural battlefield populated with gods and monsters—all while adapting to a form and newfound powers unfamiliar to him—has been a treat," Eaton said. "T'Challa's royal status is not just Wakandan in nature, but vampiric as well. And I can't wait to explore both of those bloodlines. No pun intended!" "Once I read the scrit, I was delightfully surprised about where the story was going and how cool the tone and atmosphere were," Karami added. "The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes animated series was my introduction to most of Marvel's super heroes, and Black Panther was my favorite character there. The chance to draw T'Challa as a vampire battling other vampires and some African mythological demons in such an epic yet dark tale has been a dream come true." T'CHALLA THE VAMPIRE! Black Panther has been transformed and tasked with carrying out a key mission, but even a dark transformation won't keep him from his duties to Wakanda – for better or for worse…

Black Panther: Blood Hunt #1 will be published in the 29th of May and will tie in with the Blood Hunt event from Jed McKay and Pepe Larraz.

BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

Written by CHERYL LYNN EATON

Art by FARID KARAMI

Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

On Sale 5/29

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!