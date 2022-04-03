Black Widow #15 Preview: Final Issue

Fifteen issues is a pretty good run for a Marvel book. Check out a preview of Black Widow #15, ending this Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

Black Widow #15

by Kelly Thompson & Elena Casagrande, cover by Adam Hughes

The bloody conclusion to "Die by the Blade"! Guns. Explosives. Widow's bites. Good old-fashioned hand-to-hand. Natasha Romanoff is an expert in just about every form of combat known to humankind…and it's not enough. The Living Blade will not let his query escape this time. San Francisco's golden gates slam shut for the superspy as Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande delivers another stunning visual feast in their Eisner-winning epic!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Apr 06, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609841501511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609841501521 – BLACK WIDOW 15 ANDREWS X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609841501531 – BLACK WIDOW 15 MOMOKO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609841501541 – BLACK WIDOW 15 FORBES VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609841501551 – BLACK WIDOW 15 FORNES WINDOW SHADES VARIANT – $3.99 US

