Black Widow A Better Killer Than Winter Soldier & Elektra – Official

Black Widow statistics time! So, as Bleeding Cool reported, Taskmaster #1 was released on Marvel Unlimited today, whether intentionally or by accident. No big spoilers here. Though as the solicitation says, Maria Hill of SHIELD has been murdered, apparently, and Taskmaster is in the frame. Picked up by Nick Fury Jr, he gives Taskmaster a lowdown on his ranks on the pecking order, regarding Black Widow.

Nick Fury stating Jr that the Black Widow is a better killer than the Winter Soldier, Elektra and Taskmaster. That's basically as official as you get these days, for people making comparison charts.

The Black Widow's first appearances were as a recurring, non-costumed, Russian-spy antagonist in the Iron Man comic stories in Tales of Suspense in 1964. Her government later supplies her with her first Black Widow costume and high-tech weaponry, but she eventually defects to the United States and joins The Avengers as its sixteenth member, many years later. In the movies, she first appeared in Iron Man 2 before joining The Avengers.

Originally this comic would have been published with the release of the Black Widow solo movie starring Scarlett Johansson. Now, Marvel Comics has decided to just push it out there along with other planed Black Widow titles. Maybe this one a little sooner, than they intended?

TASKMASTER #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB200846

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Vitti (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

TASKMASTER HAS MURDERED MARIA HILL!

Or at least that's what the whole world thinks. Now the greatest spies in the business are hunting him down and won't stop until Taskmaster is dead or clears his own name! Follow JED MACKAY (BLACK CAT) and ALESSANDRO VITTI (SECRET WARRIORS) on a globe-spanning adventure that will send ripples through every corner of the Marvel Universe's espionage community!

Rated T+In Shops: Nov 11, 2020 SRP: $3.99