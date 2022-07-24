Blade, Sheriff Of The Vampire Nation, Gets A Marvel One-Shot

It was announced today, of all places, at the Marvel Comics: Judgment Day Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, that we were to get a Blade: Vampire Nation one-shot. Not starring the new daughter of Blade, Bloodline, but the old Blade. Classic as it were. With a seventies vibe. From Marc Russell and Mico Suayan, looking at the Vampire Nation now that Blade is its new sheriff. And out for November, just in time for any other media messing about.

Blade: Vampire Nation #1

Written by Mark Russell

Art by Mico Suayan

Cover by Valerio Giangiordano*

A deep dive into Dracula's new kingdom as established in AVENGERS. Starring BLADE, the sheriff of Vampire Nation! An assassination threatens to unravel the fledgling country and spread chaos throughout the world. But is getting rid of a nation full of bloodsuckers really all that bad of an idea? Blade himself isn't too sure…

One-shot/On Sale 11/16

As for the other Blade, Bloodline will be showing up in Crypt Of Shadows #1 in October, alongside Elsa Bloodstone, Moon Knight and Wolverine.

CRYPT OF SHADOWS #1

Written by CHRIS COOPER, AL EWING, DANNY LORE, REBECCA ROANHORSE, ADAM WARREN, CHRIS CONDON & MORE!

Art by KAREN S. DARBOE, GEOFF SHAW, ADAM WARREN, IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA & MORE!

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The heroes of the Marvel Universe spend most of their time in the bright sun, flying high above it all…but every once in a while, they venture into the darkness that lurks in the hidden corners of the world. There lurk the creatures, the monsters, the vampires…the ones who prey on innocence and goodness. Join us, and some of your favorite heroes, for tales of fangs, claws and silent, stalking swamp creatures to celebrate All Hallows' Eve!

Rated T+In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: $5.99