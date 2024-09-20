Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: power rangers, something is killing the children

Bleeding Cool Presents: Boom Studios Full December 2024 Solicits

Bleeding Cool has the first look at Boom Studios' full December 2024 solicits including In Bloom, Book Of Cutter and Jim Henson Presents.

Article Summary Exclusive first look at Boom Studios' December 2024 solicits, featuring new comics and fresh releases.

Discover the debut of "In Bloom" by Michael W. Conrad and John Pearson and other exciting new series.

Uncover details on "Jim Henson Presents," with stories inspired by his iconic creations.

Dive into epic adventures with Power Rangers, Flavor Girls, and much more in Boom's latest lineup.

Bleeding Cool has the first look at Boom Studios' full December 2024 solicits and solicitations, including the debut of In Bloom by Michael W. Conrad and John Pearson, Book Of Cutter #1 by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera, Jim Henson Presents by Shannon Watters, Jill Tew, Cameron Chittock, Seanan McGuire, Max Sarin, Michael Bayliss, Cory Godbey, Countandra, and Flavor Girls Return To The Mothership by Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky. As well as all the Power Rangers comics you want to see the latest on…

IN BLOOM #1 (OF 5) CVR A PEARSON

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240010

OCT240011 – IN BLOOM #1 (OF 5) CVR B SAMPSON

OCT240012 – IN BLOOM #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV PEARSON

OCT240013 – IN BLOOM #1 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG

OCT240014 – IN BLOOM #1 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE SAMPSON

(W) Michael W. Conrad (A / CA) John Pearson

43% of the cells within a healthy human body belong to something other than the human host. Microbiomes, invasive bacteria, fungal and viral agents, and something else, something… more.

When the BLOOM happened, humanity was changed forever, transformed by symbiotic fungal megasystems that infected their bodies.

Some affected people grew new body parts, some found their personalities changed in radical new ways, while others reported contact with some… other intelligence not their own.

In this revolutionary new world, Agent Spears finds herself investigating a series of mysterious murders, a chain of violence that leads her to a terrifying question on which the fate of every living being rests.

Visionary writer Michael Conrad (Wonder Woman, Bizarre Adventures) and Eisner Award-winning illustrator John J. Pearson (The Infernals) present a boundary-pushing science fiction saga evocative of The Last of Us, Blade Runner, and Annihilation.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

BOOK OF CUTTER #1 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240015

(W) James Tynion Iv (A) Werther Dell'Edera (CA) Dan Mora

As it crosses its 5th anniversary, the Slaughterverse unveils one of its darkest chapters yet in this oversized one-shot exploring a brand new facet to the mythos of monsters… and the ones who hunt them.

Maxine Slaughter, a former pack hunter who renounced her White Mask to take up the Black for the Order of St. George, journeys to Europe to seek out House Cutter and their mysterious ways.

The Eisner Award-winning team of iconic writer James Tynion IV, legendary artist Werther Dell'Edera, and acclaimed colorist Miquel Muerto close out 5 years of nightmares with this pivotal entry in the blockbuster horror saga.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

BOOK OF CUTTER #1 CVR B DELL EDERA

BOOK OF CUTTER #1 CVR C 5 COPY INCV WARD

BOOK OF CUTTER #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV DELL EDERA

BOOK OF CUTTER #1 CVR E 25 COPY INCV RANDOLPH

BOOK OF CUTTER #1 CVR F FOC REVEAL

BOOK OF CUTTER #1 CVR G UNLOCKABLE MORA

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #28 CVR A FORNES

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240022

OCT240023 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #28 CVR B DELL EDERA

OCT240024 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #28 CVR C CARDSTOCK VAR LEE

OCT240025 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #28 CVR D 10 COPY INCV FORNES

OCT240026 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #28 CVR E 15 COPY INCV KAPLAN

OCT240027 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #28 CVR F 25 COPY INCV KAPLAN

OCT240028 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #28 CVR G UNLOCKABLE DELL EDERA

(W) Sam Johns (A) Letizia Cadonici (CA) Jorge Fornes

Hermes returns in a nightmarish new form, transformed and reborn by the myths of the children that witnessed Edwin's arrival, the bloody waters, and the astral phenomena.

Driven by Edwin's consumed memories, Hermes is determined to transform yet again, fully absorbing Edwin to become the ultimate hunter of hunters…

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

ART OF SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN COMPANION #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240029

(W) N/A (A) Various (CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Celebrate the milestone 5th anniversary of the Slaughterverse with this highly collectible companion to The Art of Something is Killing the Children.

This oversized issue features a curated collection of the most iconic SIKTC covers, a perfect way to relive the iconic journey of Erica Slaughter.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

JIM HENSON PRESENTS #1 (OF 4) CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240030

OCT240031 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #1 (OF 4) CVR B KIM

OCT240032 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV GODBEY

OCT240033 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #1 (OF 4) CVR D 15 COPY INCV CORONA

OCT240034 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #1 (OF 4) CVR E 25 COPY INCV BARRETT

OCT240035 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #1 (OF 4) CVR F FOC REVEAL

OCT240036 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #1 (OF 4) CVR G UNLOCKABLE MERCADO

(W) Shannon Watters, Jill Tew, Cameron Chittock, Seanan McGuire (A) Max Sarin, Michael Bayliss, Cory Godbey, Countandra (CA) Miguel Mercado

The iconic work of Jim Henson birthed some of the most beloved stories and characters of all time.

Celebrate that rich history with this anthology of all-new tales set in the worlds of Jim Henson, from an incredible line-up of creators including Shannon Watters, Cameron Chittock, Jill Tew, and more!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

FLAVOR GIRLS RETURN TO THE MOTHERSHIP #1 (OF 3) CVR A LOCATE

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240037

OCT240038 – FLAVOR GIRLS RETURN TO THE MOTHERSHIP #1 (OF 3) CVR B INFANT

(W) Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky (A / CA) Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky

Naoko, Camille, and V are the Flavor Girls, Sacred Fruit Guardians of Earth!

The acclaimed magical girls adventure from cartoonist Lo c Locatelli-Kournwsky continues with this brand new adventure, perfect for new readers.

As Sara tries her best to keep up as the newest member of the team, the Flavor Girls embark on a journey to Okinawa to uncover the mysteries of an ancient civilization…

What they find there could change everything they know about the Agarthian invasion!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

FLAVOR GIRLS HC (O/A)

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240039

(W) Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky (A / CA) Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky

Naoko, Camille, and V are the FLAVOR GIRLS, Sacred Fruit Guardians of Earth! They defend the earth from the threat of ever-looming Agarthians, whose motives regarding earth and humanity are still unknown.

Sara, a young woman studying to become an international peacekeeper, finds herself in over her head when she's thrown into this crisis in a way she never could have imagined! As the Flavor Girls hone their sacred fruit powers with their master Himiko, can their newest member help them save the planet from impending destruction?

From writer and artist Lo c Locatelli-Kournwsky (Persephone), with colors by Angel De Santiago, comes a new Magical Girl all-ages adventure with an environmental twist!

Collects Flavor Girls #1-3.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

UNCANNY VALLEY #7 (OF 10) CVR A WACHTER

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240040

OCT240041 – UNCANNY VALLEY #7 (OF 10) CVR B FLEECS

OCT240042 – UNCANNY VALLEY #7 (OF 10) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WACHTER

(W) Tony Fleecs (A / CA) Dave Wachter

Oliver and his family are separated. He's lost in a world he just found out existed while his mom and grandpa are trapped in the real world, trying desperately to get back to him.

This new world looks bright and beautiful but there's a darkness creeping in. Can Oliver learn to tame the darkness?

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

POWER RANGERS PRIME #2 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240043

OCT240044 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #2 CVR B HILL

OCT240045 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #2 CVR C FOIL STAMP BERNARDO

OCT240046 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #2 CVR D 10 COPY INCV DOALY

OCT240047 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #2 CVR E 15 COPY INCV HILL

OCT240048 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #2 CVR F 25 COPY INCV FOIL STAMP MORA (C

OCT240049 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #2 CVR G 50 COPY INCV VALERIO

OCT240050 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #2 CVR H FOC REVEAL

OCT240051 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #2 CVR I UNLOCKABLE MORA

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Michael Yg (CA) Dan Mora

The new morphinominal era continues in the second action-packed issue of Power Rangers Prime!

Conflicts emerge around a fugitive Ranger, drawing in another iconic team and setting up a world-colliding crossover that fans have been theorizing about for years!

Meanwhile, a fan favorite villain has uncovered the remnants of a Samuraizer… and the latent Morphin energy could unleash a power unlike anything this universe has ever seen…

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS THE ELTARIAN WAR TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240052

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna, Francesco Mortarino (CA) InHyuk Lee

The unforgettable ELTARIAN WAR saga collected in a single volume!

The end is nigh as the truly evil power behind the Empyreals is finally revealed! It's a race to Earth as the Omega Rangers bring much needed hope to the Mighty Morphin team in the face of an imminent Eltarian onslaught.

Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and fan favorite artists Francesco Mortarino (Avengers) and Marco Renna (Rogue Sun) change the Power Rangers universe forever…

Collects Mighty Morphin #13-16 & Power Rangers #13-16.

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

CREEPING BELOW #3 (OF 5) CVR A DEL REY (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240053

OCT240054 – CREEPING BELOW #3 (OF 5) CVR B BURZO (MR)

OCT240055 – CREEPING BELOW #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV BRADSTREET (MR)

OCT240056 – CREEPING BELOW #3 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV TEMPLESMITH (MR)

OCT240057 – CREEPING BELOW #3 (OF 5) CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR (MR)

OCT240058 – CREEPING BELOW #3 (OF 5) CVR F UNLOCKABLE DEL REY (MR)

(W) Brian Azzarello (A / CA) Vanesa Del Rey

Val's journey into the nightmarish realm of gods and vengeance has only just begun…

Grappling with her new reality in the aftermath of her own violent death, she finds that ancient and mysterious forces seem to be guiding her.

But choosing to accept this power may mean leaving her own humanity behind, abandoning her former self in the hunt for revenge, retribution, and perhaps, redemption.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

MINOR ARCANA #4 CVR A LEMIRE

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240059

OCT240060 – MINOR ARCANA #4 CVR B HUTCHISON

OCT240061 – MINOR ARCANA #4 CVR C TAROT CARD 10 COPY INCV LEMIRE

OCT240062 – MINOR ARCANA #4 CVR D 25 COPY INCV ALLEN

OCT240063 – MINOR ARCANA #4 CVR E FOC REVEAL

OCT240064 – MINOR ARCANA #4 CVR F UNLOCKABLE DANI

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Jeff Lemire

In a desperate bid to free herself of this new "curse," Theresa finds herself thrown into the Unseen World once again.

Delving deeper into the mysterious realm, Theresa uncovers secrets that will prove vital to her understanding of this power… but also finds herself stalked by a Dark Figure whose presence grows increasingly sinister.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

HELLO DARKNESS #6 (OF 12) CVR A RIVERA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240065

OCT240066 – HELLO DARKNESS #6 (OF 12) CVR B FRISON (MR)

OCT240067 – HELLO DARKNESS #6 (OF 12) CVR C BARENDS (MR)

(W) Garth Ennis, James Tynion Iv, Robert Hack, Various, John Arcudi (A) Becky Cloonan, Werther Dell'Edera, Robert Hack, Various, Ryan Sook (CA) Paolo Rivera

Ho-Ho-Horror for the holidays! Better hope your candles and bulbs all hold to keep the darkness at bay… because you won't like what goes bump in the cold winter's night!

In this holiday season issue, John Arcudi and Ryan Sook's "The Written Word" unearths a once-dormant evil from an ancient text, while "The War" continues with part six of Garth Ennis and Becky Cloonan's nuclear winter saga.

Plus, discover the next chapters in "Something is Killing the Children: A Monster Hunter Walks into a Bar" by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera "I Can't Take You Anywhere" by Robert Hack, and more!

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

CROCODILE BLACK TP (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240068

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Som (CA) Andrea Sorrentino

Walk a mile in a dead man's shoes… and you'll never come back…

Danny is a seemingly normal young man, getting lost in escapism on the regular to withdraw from the mundane droll of working his delivery job in the midst of a pandemic, and the soul-crushing lack of control over his own life.

One day he discovers something on the job that would be horrifying to most… but is tantalizing to a guy like Danny. The smell of death and the black glisten of a victim's crocodile skin boots will leave him changed forever, leaving chaos in his wake.

In this deadly thriller for fans of Kill Or Be Killed and A Righteous Thirst For Vengeance from Eisner-nominated writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Superman, Incredible Hulk) and rising star artist SOM (Brigands), witness the birth of an iconic new noir killer for the modern era.

Collects Crocodile Black #1-5.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

JONESY COMPLETE COLLECTION TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240069

(W) Sam Humphries (A / CA) Caitlin Rose Boyle

Revisit the iconic YA high school romcom as part of BOOM! Studios' commemorative "20 For 20" program!

Jonesy will make you fall in love! Seriously, it's her special secret power-she can make you fall in love with anyone or thing else… except herself! But Jonesy knows what's cool… and her power definitely is!

A laugh-out-loud high school comedy with sick zines, cute ferrets, and donuts to die for, follow Jonesy through the life of a disaffected teenager in bummer high school and all the trouble that comes with being a human cupid's arrow!

Collecting the complete series by Sam Humphries (Harley Quinn, Dial H for Hero) and Caitlin Rose Boyle (Frankie & the Creepy Cute Critters), this special reprint is perfect for fans of Adventure Time and Scott Pilgrim vs the World.

Collects Jonesy #1-12.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

RONIN ISLAND COMPLETE COLLECTION TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240070

(W) Greg Pak (A / CA) Giannis Milonogiannis

Embark on the epic adventure again with the latest addition to BOOM! Studios' commemorative "20 For 20" program!

Together in strength. When the Great Wind devastated Japan, Korea, and China, survivors found refuge on what they came to know as Ronin Island.

Now, too young to have known any other world, Kenichi, son of a samurai, and Hana, daughter of farmers, must work together to stop a mutant plague that's consuming the mainland and quickly advancing on their home!

Collecting the complete series from The New York Times best-selling author Greg Pak (Star Wars, Mech Cadet Yu) and acclaimed artist Giannis Milonogiannis (Future State: Gotham, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Universe) in a single volume, this historical fiction dystopia is perfect for fans of The Hunger & the Dusk and Coda.

Collects Ronin Island #1-12.

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #2 (OF 8) CVR A DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240071

OCT240072 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #2 (OF 8) CVR B BEEM

OCT240073 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #2 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV BEE

OCT240074 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #2 (OF 8) CVR D 20 COPY INCV

OCT240075 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #2 (OF 8) CVR E UNLOCKABLE

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Michael Dialynas

It's time for a jailbreak as Yorik leads a dangerous mission to rescue Wynd!

Meanwhile, Oakley and Thorn reach the gates of the Academy: the center of all knowledge in Esseriel.

There they must seek out a scholar who might be the very key to the entire war…

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

FADE #2 (OF 5) CVR A COSTA

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240076

OCT240077 – FADE #2 (OF 5) CVR B HANS

OCT240078 – FADE #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV COSTA

OCT240079 – FADE #2 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV GANUCHEAU

(W) Aabria Iyengar (A / CA) Mari Costa

Jeannie's adventures are only just beginning as she explores the tantalizing world of the Fade!

Back in her old life though, Arno finds himself feeling neglected and abandoned. That is, until he tries the Ritual himself.

But Arno is soon about to find out that there's a darker side to the Fade, one with dangerous consequences…

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

VICARIOUS #3 (OF 5) CVR A PANOSIAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240080

OCT240081 – VICARIOUS #3 (OF 5) CVR B RELIAH

OCT240082 – VICARIOUS #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV PANOSIAN

OCT240083 – VICARIOUS #3 (OF 5) CVR D 15 COPY INCV CAREY

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Eleonora Carlini (CA) Dan Panosian

Status is all perception… and Justin's feeling more than ready to be perceived, upgrading every facet of his life now that he's a Proxy.

But the life of a Proxy is far from just luxury and parties… There's a dark side as well, and Justin's about to find out that he's entered a world that's far more dangerous than he could have ever imagined…

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

RED BEFORE BLACK #5 (OF 6) CVR A SUDZUKA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240084

OCT240085 – RED BEFORE BLACK #5 (OF 6) CVR B JOHNSON (MR)

OCT240086 – RED BEFORE BLACK #5 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV JOHNSON (MR)

OCT240087 – RED BEFORE BLACK #5 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV VILCHEZ (MR)

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Goran Sud?uka

With the police closing in on Leo and Val, they've got nowhere else to turn…but to each other!

Will these two violent outsiders find enough common ground to survive?

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

LAWFUL #6 (OF 8) CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240088

OCT240089 – LAWFUL #6 (OF 8) CVR B MERCADO

OCT240090 – LAWFUL #6 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV KHALIDAH

OCT240091 – LAWFUL #6 (OF 8) CVR D 15 COPY INCV MIYAZAWA

(W) Greg Pak (A) Diego Galindo (CA) Qistina Khalidah

The acclaimed fantasy adventure approaches its climactic end as Sung and Eric search desperately for a way to lift the curse.

But with the Champion and his soldiers in pursuit, they might not have much time left…

Confronted with dire consequences for their transgressions against the city elite, Sung will be faced with an impossible choice… one with potentially permanent consequences…

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

LAWFUL TP VOL 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240092

(W) Greg Pak (A) Diego Galindo (CA) Qistina Khalidah

Discover an epic fantasy adventure from award-winning writer Greg Pak (Mech Cadets, Darth Vader) and acclaimed artist Diego Galindo (Stranger Things: The Voyage), set in a world where your crimes have magical consequences!

After a tragic incident, 19 year old Sung is cursed with animal-like scales on his chest. But if he obeys the law with unflinching dedication, his transformation won't continue further.

Sung's convictions will be tested though when he's confronted with dangerous truths about the city elite, their rules, and the Champion who enforces them, sending him on a journey with one question at the heart of it all… who gets to decide what is monstrous?

Collects Lawful #1-4.

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #8 (OF 12) CVR A GUGLIOTTA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240093

OCT240094 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #8 (OF 12) CVR B WAYSHAK (MR)

OCT240095 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #8 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV (

(W) Claudio Sanchez, Chondra Echert (A) Guillaume Martinez (CA) Gianluca Gugliotta

The Willing Well transports Claudio and Chase to Paris: Earth as they continue their search for Coheed and Cambria.

A powerful vision awaits them at their destination, one that will reveal secrets paramount to their journey…

Meanwhile, betrayed by his own general, Ryan sends the Archmaker on a mission to retrieve Mayo… dead or alive…

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

GRIM #22 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240096

OCT240097 – GRIM #22 CVR B RIVAS

OCT240098 – GRIM #22 CVR C 10 COPY INCV RIVAS

OCT240099 – GRIM #22 CVR D 15 COPY INCV SHAVRIN

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

Jess finds herself off-balance and uncertain as a wave of emotions threatens even her immense ability to suppress them.

But just who exactly is she falling in love with, and what secrets do they hold about Annabel and Adira?

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #4 (OF 8) CVR A MALAVIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240102

OCT240103 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #4 (OF 8) CVR B TORQUE

OCT240104 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #4 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MALAVIA

OCT240105 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #4 (OF 8) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MONTES

(W) Kyla Vanderklugt (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Nimit Malavia

BOOM! Studios's acclaimed adaptation of the iconic film continues, as Sarah encounters the mischievous Fireys in her search for the Castle.

Even more misadventures await, as her journey takes her further into the magical realms beyond the Goblin City, across the Bog of Eternal Stench, and on a collision course with a… let's say heroic, knight guarding the only way forward.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SIR #5 (OF 5) CVR A HOUND

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240106

OCT240107 – SIR #5 (OF 5) CVR B OKAMOTO

OCT240108 – SIR #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV HOUND

(W) Fell Hound (A / CA) Fell Hound

It's all come down to this… one final 3 vs. 1 battle in the S.I.R. arena to decide the fates of Sir Athene and the Roulette Council!

As Avery prepares for the fight of her life, a shadowy figure threatens to tip the final balance of power in the winner-takes-all gambit.

Who will persevere in this dramatic showdown to end all showdowns? And what will become of Nico and Avery's embattled love story?

Everything has been leading to this moment in the final issue of Fell Hound's acclaimed motorcycle jousting romance adventure, S.I.R.!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #8 CVR A ZONNO

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240109

OCT240110 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #8 CVR B HOUND

OCT240111 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #8 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ZONNO

OCT240112 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #8 CVR D UNLOCKABLE ZONNO

(W) Josie Campbell (A / CA) Alessio Zonno

In the Frost Dome bubble city, Trini's former teammates are ready to take her out in the next match as the stakes continue to rise!

Luckily, Skull-Crusher and Coach Blood-Bone are training Trini to win, if they don't kill each other in the process, that is.

Don't miss this absolutely epic Screaming Pain Ball showdown… as well as a mind-boggling surprise from the Mysterious Stranger that you'll never see coming!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH ARCHIVE EDITION HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240100

(W) Sid Jacobson (A) John Buscema, Romeo Tanghal (CA) CoConis Constantinos

A dark dream come true… where nothing is as it seems.

The very first comic book adaptation of the cult classic Jim Henson film Labyrinth makes its way to new readers and collectors alike, celebrating an unforgettable story that shaped the whimsy, imagination, and music taste of multiple generations!

When Sarah has had just about enough of her baby brother Toby, she makes a selfish wish that not only opens the door to a strange new world, but invites even stranger company… there to take her brother away. Can she make her way through the labyrinth and find Toby before the clock strikes 13?

Adapted by Inkpot Award winning writer Sid Jacobson (The 9-11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation) with enchanting artwork by Eisner Award Hall of Fame artist John Buscema (Conan The Barbarian) with Inkpot Award winning inker Romeo Tanghal, this archive-worthy edition is a can't-miss collectible for fans of the seminal film, available for the first time in over 35 years.

This facsimile release is lovingly restored and presented in hardcover format as part of BOOM! Studios' Archive Edition line.

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH ARCHIVE EDITION TP

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!