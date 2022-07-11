Bleeding Cool's Even Bigger San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2022 Party List

It's been three years and it's time for the Bleeding Cool San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2022 Party List. Thanks to Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, SDCC Unofficial Blog, Facebook, my bulging inbox, and a little Google …. what to do after San Diego Comic-Con when the clock ticks past 7 pm. This is the second version of this List, if you want to add any more, contact richjohnston@gmail.com. The CBLDF/ComiXology Welcome Party List has just been added… and I am still side-eying the NFT Cosplay Strip Club Event as the most ridiculous yet.

WEDNESDAY, 20th July

Ready Party One: Love and Thunder, SDCC Kick Off Party! Lineup includes fan favorite flashback band The Flux Capacitors, incredible DJs, and live performances that lean into the theme of the evening. And if you know anything about RPO, you'll know to expect a few fun surprises throughout the night. GA tickets include access to the party, all live entertainment, and IG-worthy photo ops. VIP perks to be announced, but expect an exclusive entry point, an exclusive photo op, themed swag, and more. Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway, $35-$275

Night At The Comic-Con Museum, Join us for an amazing night celebrating the induction of your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall Of Fame! Experience a spectacular night of cosplay, characters, festive food, creative cocktails, immersive exhibits and entertainment all in celebration of Spider-Man at the Comic-Con Museum. Comic-Con Museum 2131 Pan American Plaza, $250

Super Heroes and Villains Themed Party at Toro Night Club, Check out the 2 dance floors with amazing sound, décor, and lighting. We have a live dj performing all the favorites on top 40, throw backs, and hip hop and more. We will have guest DJs take the bottom floor and perform all EDM styles and more. Toro, 672 Fifth Avenue $5, 9pm on.

THURSDAY, 21st July

ComiXology Co-Sponsors the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund's Comic-Con Welcome Party Westgate Hotel, 1055 2nd Ave, 8-11pm.

Attack The Doc! Secret Early Test Screening, early test screening of Chris Gore's documentary, chronicling the behind the scenes events at G4 and Attack of the Show. Landmark Cinemas, 3965 Fifth Avenue, 7pm.

Attack The Doc! After Part with Chris Gore and Nerdrotic. U-31 Bar, 3112 University Avenue, 9pm.

An Evening With Shatner Rooftop Afterparty, Legion M, Theatre Box 701 Fifth Ave, Legion M celebrates William Shatner on Thursday, July 21st, with a day of events at Theatre Box in downtown San Diego, culminating with a rooftop party from 8PM – 10:30PM. Tickets for the limited-capacity event are $140 and include general admission plus a special performance from The Shat himself! You can also purchase party tickets that include a VIP Meet & Greet with Shatner for $240. (COVID vaccine or proof of negative test required.) 8pm-10.30pm

FukdWorld Comic-Con Video Premiere, AfterParty, limited edition merchandise for sale, as well as raffle prizes Chee Chee Bar, 929 Broadway at 9pm- midnight.

Super Hero Themed costume Party with Major Lazer, a DJ music trio which includes Diplo, Walshy Fire, and Ape Drums, will be performing at the Bloom Nightclub, 4th Avenue, 9:30pm from $30.

Valor & Vellum Pin Trade, drink, socialize, and trade pins/figures/NFTs with Priscilla Wilson, Hilton Bayfront, 7pm

Scholastic Party at SDCC, Hilton Gaslamp, New Leaf Room, 401K St, 7-9pm. Invite Only.

Fandom's Fifth Annual Party Presented in Partnership with Paramount+ and Z2 Comics, Float at the Hard Rock Hotel, 5th Avenue, 7-11pm. Fans who attend the party will receive a custom collectable event lanyard and Pinfinity pin, which will provide an exclusive augmented reality experience for attendees that they can continue to relive throughout the year. Guests can dive into their favorite Paramount+ series in the Fandom & Paramount+ interactive photo booth. Not only can attendees share these photos on social media, but they'll also be streamed on the party's giant LED screen in a digital mosaic celebrating the love of fans, quench your thirst at our Halo- themed bar complete with drinks inspired by Halo, streaming exclusively on Paramount+. The Fandom Party welcomes fans, celebrities, press, and industry influencers. Email fandomrsvp@bhimpact.com Invite Only.

5th Annual Afrofuturism Lounge, Black Comic Creators, Artists, Writers, Designers, and Innovators Collide! Educational, entertaining, and informative space for creatives., Quartyard 1301 Market Street, 2-10pm

"Shhhhhhhhhhhhh! A BNNY RBBT Experience" – ten minutes from San Diego Convention Center. Sights unseen. Sounds unheard. Experiences unexplored. Partial outdoor, mostly indoor event. BNNY RBBT-related costumes and flair encouraged but not mandatory! $40

Ken Lashley SDCC Fanfest 2022 Dinner ( includes: appetizer, main course, dessert & foutain drinks/tea/lemonade). 11×14 Full Figure Drawing of Your Choice (samples below) A Ledkilla Spiderman 2099 White Cover Remark, Limited Edition Prints, Limited Edition Ledkilla hat (Event Only). 5 signatures on items you bring., 3 Random Signed Raw Books from Ken's Personal Collection, PLUS a bonus remark on any item you bring. 1 Raffle Ticket for GRAND PRIZE of Original 11×17 At Home Commission by Ken, $500

Fat Man Beyond San Diego Comic-Con Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin are bringing you all the pop culture news that's fit to print on the verge of San Diego Comic Con! Mooby's San Diego, Tin Roof, 401 G Street $30

Club 90's Stranger Things Night 9pm 18+. House of Blues, 1055 5th Avenue, $18

w00tstout Stone Brewing – Kettner. Ten years ago, we unleashed a beer that has since stood as the pinnacle of beer, geekery and beer geekery. To mark a decade of w00tstout, we're throwing an epic yet intimate affair at the Stone Brewing Tap Room – Kettner. Expect a mind-melting array of w00stout creations (including casks, past releases and a special cuvee blend), tasty bites, and meet-and-greet opportunities with Stone brewers and this year's label artist, Jim Calafiore! 1202 Kettner Blvd suite 101, 7-11pm $85 including

15 3oz tasters (5 of which count towards w00tstout pours)

Rare glassware from past w00tstout releases to take home

Tasty bites including a special dessert creation to pair with Stone w00tstout 10.0

Live DJ

Fandom Without Fear meetup at SDCC 2022 – hosted by Team #SavedDaredevil. Basic Bar/Pizza, 410 10th Ave, 6pm. RSVP

Lumpia with a Vengeance, stop by for a meet-and-greet with those behind the film, as well as a special Lumpia with a Vengeance menu. Gaslamp Lumpia Factory 423 F St, 10pm to close.

SD Comiccon Badge Holder's Facebook Group meet-up, Athens Market Taverna, 7pm, raffle at 10pm.

The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern, corner of 6th and Island. Photo ops, exclusive takeaways like a custom created print from Bosslogic and Dragon Brew, with interactive D&D characters and monsters. Noon-10pm.

FRIDAY, 22nd July

Paper Girls Special Fan Screening – Join the cast and creators of Paper Girls for a red-carpet screening to celebrate the series' upcoming July 29 premiere on Prime Video. The rooftop event will include '80s-themed food and beverages, exclusive poster giveaways, and special photo moments. 7pm, Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero, Manchester Grand Hyatt

SDCC Burton Bash: A Party For The Recently Deceased A themed atmosphere and photo ops to…die…for. Familiar Burton characters will guide you through your journey. Disneyworld darling DJ Elliot will headline the evening's entertainment, thrilling all with his uniquely awesome takes on geek beats. Costume + Cos-Makeup Contest: with awesome prizes from Ve Neill's Legends Makeup Academy Beverage: Imbibe in delicious themed drinks including Wonka's alcohol-infused smoking candy goblets! Food: Satisfy your post-con cravings with decadent and tasty fare from Sugar Factory's American Brasserie menu VE NEILL, Academy Award winning makeup artist behind Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Batman Returns, Mrs. Doubtfire, Pirates of The Caribbean, and more, will be providing some fantastic prizes. Sugar Factory American, 701 Fifth Avenue, 6pm-2am, 21+

The Disney Afternoon with D23 ‑ Member Mixer ‑ presented by BoxLunch, D23 Gold Members and their guests will have the Punchbowl Social San Diego to themselves from 3 to 5 p.m. Everyone will be able to enjoy specialty snacks and delicious refreshments—plus a few sweet surprises, and a variety of complimentary activities, including bowling, bocce ball, and ping-pong. Punchbowl Social, 2-5pm.

Crunchyroll and 88rising present Crunchyroll-Hime Dance Party, featuring DJ Jun Inagawa + J-girl pop group Atarashii Gakko. 7pm-9:30pm

The Nerd & Fight Capital NFT at Exposé Gentleman's Club, 5520 Kearny Villa Rd for a special cosplay night. Free entry for Fight Capital NFT holders along with some exclusive merch for our community, 10pm-1pm.

5th Annual Afrofuturism Lounge, Black Comic Creators, Artists, Writers, Designers, and Innovators Collide! Educational, entertaining, and informative space for creatives., Quartyard 1301 Market Street, 2-10pm.

4th Annual Comic Con Pub Crawl – Taste and Thirst, 715 Fourth Ave $10-$15. 4pm-11pm.

Comic Con Themed Bar Crawl – American Junkie, 628 Fifth Avenue – $20-25.

D23 Derezzed Tron 40th Anniversary Dance Party for D23 Members, Programs in attendance will thrill to the electronic beats of DJ sets from Jason Bentley, Music Supervisor of Tron: Legacy and KCRW Host and Musical Director, and one of the hottest global names in electronic music, Qrion, along with some surprises specially coded for pure enjoyment. There will be light snacks and sweets, and a commemorative keepsake. All users who enter the Grid are asked to prepare accordingly and equip themselves in the most cyber-chic patterns available. Identity Discs, Light Suits, and Coded Circuitry Ensembles are highly encouraged, like a night at the End of Line Club. Until then, plan to update those identity discs and power up the Lightcycles for a night unlike any other. House of Blues 1055 5th Avenue, 8pm-11pm. $45-$65.

Jay and Silent Bob Get Old Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes sit down in the wake of San Diego Comic-Con to talk about fun stuff for fans to look forward to. Mooby's San Diego, Tin Roof, 401 G Street $30, 7pm.

Clerks, Too Are you excited for Clerks III? Clerks, Too is here to scratch that itch in the meantime. Mooby's San Diego, Tin Roof, 401 G Street $30, 9pm.

G-Soul Plays San Diego Comic-Con, House of Blues, 1055 5th Avenue – $20-$50.

The Upside Down-load by Beau Maître d' San Diego. Lineup includes fan favorite and TAO resident DJ Dyluxe. We aim to be the most unforgettable Comic Con party for those who want to continue the fun after the Comic Con convention. Tickets include complimentary local celebrity chef curated hors d'oeuvres tray passed from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM by San Diego's elite waitstaff, premium open bar from 6 PM to 7 PM and a plethora of opportunities to capture the best social photos you've ever posted. This event will be stocked with premium spirits, graphic cocktails, bubble cocktails and hand-crafted speciality cocktails. At Ultimate Skybox at Diamond View Tower, 350 Tenth Avenue $110 to $2500, 6pm.

Lumpia with a Vengeance, stop by for a meet-and-greet with those behind the film, as well as a special Lumpia with a Vengeance menu. Gaslamp Lumpia Factory 423 F St, 8-10pm.

The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern, corner of 6th and Island. Photo ops, exclusive takeaways like a custom-created print from Bosslogic and Dragon Brew, with interactive D&D characters and monsters. 10am-8pm.

SATURDAY, 23rd July

Bad Idea Comics Tiki Party, Bali Hai, 2230 Shelter Island Dr, 7-10pm. Entrance only with Bad Idea First Customer Pin and RSVP. Atom! Freeman will be on the door checking and you don't want to mess with him. RSVP as well. (MOVED FROM THURSDAY)

The Crossrip Party, the Los Angeles Ghostbusters fan group returns to fundraise for the Starlight Children's Foundation. ilent auction, prizes, Ghostbusters themed drinks, trivia and more. Doors open at 5pm and the event is all ages until 9pm, when it becomes 21+. 5pm All Ages 9pm 21+ The Werewolf, 627 Fourth Ave

Underground Lightsaber Fighters Of San Diego, Balboa Park Fountain, 1549 El Prado, 8pm

Dragon Ball Z Concert Experience and Crunchyroll-Hime Animata Dance Party. The San Diego Symphony with conductor Nicholas Buc will be powering up an experience that "combines the senses and sounds of Dragon Ball Z. 7pm.

Entertainment Weekly Party Sponsored by Prime Video, Entertainment Weekly's annual bash returns to San Diego in celebration of Comic-Con 2022. This year's party will feature themed activities from presenting sponsor Prime Video, featuring The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Paper Girls, and music from DJ Michelle Pesce. Admission into the party is by invite only. FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel, 207 Fifth Ave, 9pm, Invite only

The Sea Monster Saloon, sponsored by Pusser's Rum, Maritime Museum of San Diego aboard Star of India. Tickets include a spectacular waterfront concert by the popular San Diego blues and rock trio, Fish & the Seaweeds, Sea Monsters: Delving into the Deep Myth exhibit entry, Mai Tai specialty rum cocktail with signature event cup, sea-inspired appetizers and dessert nibbles. Museum organizers fashioned this special event to appeal to Comic-Con fans, San Diego residents, members and visitors looking for a festive summertime experience like no other along the waterfront. A no-host bar will also be available. Advance reservations recommended. This is a 21 and over event. Capacity is limited. $50 per person, members $40, guests 21 and up, 1492 N. Harbor Drive.

Glamourbomb Presents…The Comic-Con Show! "Rock, Shimmy, & Shake" is coming at you in the heart of San Diego Comic-Con weekend! We've got all the nerd sh!t that you'll be having wet dreams about for daaaays! As always, we'll have our hot AF "Stripper Rock & Roll Trivia"! The theme you ask?? Everything Comic-Con and rock & roll! VIP tables available! $5 cover, Active Duty military ALWAYS FREE with ID. Glamourbomb 4746 El Cajon Blvd, 9pm.

4th Annual Comic Con Pub Crawl – Taste and Thirst, 715 Fourth Ave $10-$15. 4pm – 11pm.

Star Trek's 10 Forward: The Experience – Visit Starfleet's favourite watering hole and explore a one-of-a-kind immersive Star Trek experience with photo ops, exclusive merch, tasty food, and drinks! – 340 Fifth Ave $60-$125 9.30-11.30pm

Jay and Silent Bob Get Old Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes sit down in the wake of San Diego Comic-Con to talk about fun stuff for fans to look forward to. Mooby's San Diego, Tin Roof, 401 G Street $30 7pm

Hollywood Babble-On Kevin Smith and Ralph Garman are spilling all the piping hot Hollywood tea LIVE at the Mooby's Pop-Up in San Diego! Mooby's San Diego, Tin Roof, 401 G Street $30 9pm

Zmash Media's Comic Con After Party – Home & Away, 2222 San Diego Avenue 7 pm – Midnight. $20-$25. Zmash will unveil our new graphic novels and our DJ will be spinning Mac Dre all night. With special guest Andre Nickatina Other guests TBA. 21+

The Adventure Zone, MY BROTHER, MY BROTHER AND ME was launched as a TV series on the NBC streaming app, Seeso, and is now available on Google Play, VRV, and iTunes, where it was the #1 downloaded series on release nearly a year after the show's initial launch. Their RPG podcast THE ADVENTURE ZONE is also a #1 New York Times bestselling graphic novel series, and has been optioned to become an animated series for Peacock. Balboa Theatre, 7pm $40

SENPAI SQUAD EXPERIENCE featuring CAM GIRL, Seduza & Mana Soul , anime-style rave, House of Blues, 1055 5th Avenue – $20-$50

Comic Con Themed Bar Crawl – American Junkie, 628 Fifth Avenue – $20-25

Digital LA – Comic Cocktails 22, Coin-Op Gaslamp. 789 6th Avenue, Free, must register.

Comic-Con Boat Party: HEAVY METAL STAGE feat. MATT STEFFANINA. Support by DOLL MACHINE. County Pier 1800 N Harbor Dr. 7pm-11pm. 21 & over with proper ID. $250-$500.

Content Mixer – social gathering for content creators, publishers and journalists, 616 Trap Street, 9pm, Invite Only.

Lumpia with a Vengeance, stop by for a meet-and-greet with those behind the film, as well as a special Lumpia with a Vengeance menu. Gaslamp Lumpia Factory 423 F St, 8-10pm.

The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern, corner of 6th and Island. Photo ops, exclusive takeaways like a custom-created print from Bosslogic and Dragon Brew, with interactive D&D characters and monsters. 10am-8pm.

SUNDAY, 24th July

The San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog Presents: GARYLYMPICS – GARAGE Kitchen + Bar, 655 Fourth Avenue 6-9 pm $36-$70