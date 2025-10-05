Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: blind bag, Blindbagonomics, KO, Mark Spears

Blindbagonomics: Retailers Told Not To Sell Early, Some Don't Care

Bleeding Cool reported a month ago that DC Comics and Lunar Distribution were stomping down on comic book retailers selling or opening and revealing blind bag copies of Batman #1. With a harshly worded letter. Well, it seems they have done the same regarding this week's publication of DC's K.O. #1, also with a blind bag. And another similarly written note.

"Lunar Distribution Blind Bags Policy: To ensure a fair and consistent experience across all sales channels, brick-and-mortar retailers and live-selling platforms the following policy is being further clarified for all blind bag items from all publishers.All Blind Bag products are strictly subject to their designated On Sale Date. Accounts are prohibited from:

Opening and Displaying Opened Blind Bags for sale, promotion, or preview before the On Sale Date.

Shipping Blind Bags to customers or third parties to be delivered prior to the On Sale Date.

Any violation of this policy will be considered a breach of account terms and will result in loss of Early Delivery privileges. Loss of Early Delivery privileges means the account will be processed to receive product on the On Sale Date. This policy is in place to maintain product integrity, ensure fairness across all accounts, and protect the consumer experience intended by the publisher and creators."

One customer posting to X, demonstrates that some comic book stores are still not complying with such instructions, as he showed off his latest haul in the care, with a copy of Absolute Batman #13, DC's KO #1, Batman: Dark Patterns #12 and Batman And Robin #20.

It's already been happening on livestreams for Mark Spears' Monsters: The Monster and The Wolf #1 from Keenspot … as Blind Bag reveals have been posted weeks ahead of the on-street date.

But it has been noted that Marvel's warning to retailers about the Ultimate Endgame #1 blind bags is solely about early sales. They can open them up online as much as they want, it seems… all they say is the following:

"IMPORTANT: TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS have a FIRM street date of 12/31/25. To ensure a fair and consistent experience across the industry, retailers are strictly prohibited from shipping the contents of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 True Believers Blind Bags so that they are in consumers' possession before the on-sale date of 12/31/25. Retailers who violate this may be restricted from participating in future True Believers Blind Bag programs or receiving Marvel shipments prior to street date. Marvel appreciates your cooperation in maintaining the integrity and success of this release!"

Will this be amended? Or is it just the way that Marvel will do blind bags differently?

