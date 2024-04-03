Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Blood Hunt, doctor strange

Blood Hunt Starts Properly In Today's Doctor Strange #14 (Spoilers)

Today's Doctor Strange #14 by Jed MacKay and Pasqual Ferry, is where Marvel Comics' big summer event, Blood Hunt, kicks off.

There have been lead-ups in Moon Knight, Blade, Miles Morales: Spider-Man and previous issues of Doctor Strange. But today's Doctor Strange #14 by Jed MacKay and Pasqual Ferry, is where Marvel Comics' big summer event, Blood Hunt, kicks off one month before what was presumed to be its kick-off with Free Comic Book Day.

With Clea calling Doctor Strange back to reality… or at least a version of reality. One that has suddenly gotten an awful lot darker.

DOCTOR STRANGE #14

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240921

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Alex Ross

A living game has taken root in Manhattan, transforming parts of the city into a dark fantasy world. Doctor Strange and his Secret Defenders have managed to insert themselves into the narrative, but they're not alone… Can Strange and company learn the rules and rescue those trapped within, or is it back to the Dark Ages for the Big Apple? Rated T+In Shops: Apr 03, 2024 SRP: $3.99

The event kicks off when various vampire factions, united for the first time in millennia, engineer a global attack using Darkforce energy to block out the sun. And the moon for that matter. Having lurked in the shadows of the Marvel Universe since its very beginning, vampires are now unleashed on humanity as heroes and villains alike fall prey to their overwhelming bloodlust. Because yes, they are killing off folk without Krakoa to revive them, hence the line "who will bite it?" Here's a look ahead at that Blood Hunt #1…

.

BLOOD HUNT #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240585

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

THE BLOODIEST MARVEL EVENT EVER! The skies have gone dark, the sun hiding its face from the carnage to come. The children of the night, the vampires, have risen from the dark and hidden places of the world as one to drown the Marvel Universe in blood. Earth's final night has fallen – can even the heroes of this doomed world stem the tide of blood that is to come? Join the AVENGERS, BLADE, BLOODLINE, SPIDER-MAN, HUNTER'S MOON, TIGRA, DOCTOR STRANGE and CLEA as the dance of death begins in BLOOD HUNT #1! On-Sale in May! Rated T+In Shops: May 01, 2024 SRP: $5.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #15

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240563

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Alex Ross

A BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN! Picking up immediately after the shocking events of BLOOD HUNT #1, Strange and Clea must help the heroes of Earth fight back against the vampire army! But is it already too late for our Sorcerer Supreme? Rated T+In Shops: May 08, 2024 SRP: $3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #16

MARVEL COMICS

APR240635

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Alex Ross

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN: DOCTOR STRANGE…THE VAMPIRE?! Earth's mystic defender is off the board as the skies darken! Can Wong and Clea save Stephen from himself? Or…can they save themselves from him?

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 19, 2024 SRP: $3.99

