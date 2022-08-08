Blood Syndicate Season One #4 Preview: Beggars Can't Be Choosers

Hannibal gets a rescue in this preview of Blood Syndicate Season One #4… but he's skeptical. Our policy: if we're stuck inside a wall, we're taking any help we can get! (It happens surprisingly more often than you'd think.) Check out the preview below.

BLOOD SYNDICATE SEASON ONE #4

DC Comics

0622DC133

0622DC134 – Blood Syndicate Season One #4 Juliet Nneka Cover – $4.99

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) ChrisCross, Juan Castro (CA) Dexter Soy

As Holocaust rampages through Dakota, Wise, Tech, and Fade are just trying to survive—but so are Aquamaria, Third Rail, and Brickhouse! When these two groups cross paths, they can tell the balance of power in the city is shifting…if they can avoid killing each other long enough to take that power!

In Shops: 8/9/2022

SRP: $3.99

