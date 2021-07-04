Bloodsport in Charge in Suicide Squad #5 [Preview]

Suicide Squad #5 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, by Robbie Thompson and Dexter Soy, and we've got a preview for your previewing pleasure. DC Comics is desperately racing to have a trade paperback worth of comics done for this series by the time the Suicide Squad movie hits theaters next month (if only they could plan these things in advance). The solicit teases friction between Peacemaker and Amanda Waller, and some new leadership. Check out the preview below and look for it Tuesday.

SUICIDE SQUAD #5

DC Comics

(W) Robbie Thompson (A) Dexter Soy (CA) Eduardo Pansica

After the disastrous mission to Titans Academy and an ill-fated confrontation with Red X, Task Force X looks into the Multiverse for its next recruits under Amanda Waller. Assigned to investigate the status of Earth-3, the team's field leader, Peacemaker, begins to question what Waller plans to do with her ultimate Suicide Squad, as the deadly Bloodsport takes charge.

In Shops: 7/6/2021

SRP: $3.99