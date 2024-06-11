Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: blue beetle, Blue Beetles

Blue Beetle Gets A New Logo… In The Plural (Spoilers)

Victoria Kord, CEO of Kord Industries and older sister of Ted Kord was an original character created for the 2023 movie Blue Beetle.

Victoria Kord is the CEO of Kord Industries and the older sister of Ted Kord aka Blue Beetle. an original character created for the 2023 movie Blue Beetle, her comic book version appeared in the comic books the previous year. And it looks like she may be getting into the family business. Today's Blue Beetle #10 by Josh Trujillo and Adrian Gutierrez sees her working with Ted Kord on a certain airship known as The Bug.

Though it may be her work on the rogue AI machine Pinnacle that is of most concern right now.

But even though she gets a telling off from her big brother, she does join him in his mission to put things right, as well as involving newer Blue Beetle Jamie Reyes. Which is where we get a new logo from.

Is there a chance that Blue Beetle will become Blue Beetles in the near future? And might he bring his big sister with them? There's certainly space in the Bug. And there is only one issue left for this particular iteration of the Blue Beetle franchise. As it doesn't seem like there's a movie sequel in the pipeline anymore… maybe the Blue Beetles should fight Amanda Waller, that's how you get a title these days.

BLUE BEETLE #10 CVR A ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

(W) Josh Trujillo (A/CA) Adrian Gutierrez

Victoria Kord's new creation, Pinnacle, is proving to be more and more dangerous the longer it stays online. Can Jaime and Khaji Da patch up their connection in time, or will Pinnacle turn Palmera City into a totalitarian wasteland?!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 06/11/2024 BLUE BEETLE #11 CVR A ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

(W) Josh Trujillo (A/CA) Adrian Gutierrez

Jaime Reyes has found himself since becoming Blue Beetle. He's made new friends, saved the world, and found a new place to call home as he's struck out on his own. So what's next for Blue Beetle and the rest of la familia escarabajo? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/24/2024

