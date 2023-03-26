Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #5 Preview: Violence Solves Problems Starfire tries to convince the Justice League to solve a comic book problem without violence in this preview of Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #5. Yeah, good luck with that.

In this issue, Starfire attempts to convince the Justice League to solve a comic book problem without resorting to violence.

BLUE BEETLE: GRADUATION DAY #5

DC Comics

0123DC147

0123DC148 – Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #5 Baldemar Rivas Cover – $4.99

0123DC150 – Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #5 Cover – $3.99

(W) Josh Trujillo (A/CA) Adrian Gutierrez

Superman and Batman come looking for Jaime in Palmera City. After weeks of attacks with Blue Beetle directly at the center, the World's Finest can't sit by any longer. They're going to get to the bottom of Jaime's connection to the impending Reach invasion, even if it means putting an end to his life as a hero!

In Shops: 3/28/2023

SRP: $3.99

