Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Blythe Russo, Dessert Island, graphic novel

Blythe Russo Auctions Rights To Debut Graphic Novel, Dessert Island

Blythe Russo auctions the rights to her debut graphic novel, Dessert Island

Article Summary Blythe Russo sells debut graphic novel series Dessert Island in a three-book deal to Abrams Fanfare.

Dessert Island follows a young hotelier, inspired by The Great British Bake-Off and themes of kindness.

Charlotte Greenbaum at Abrams Fanfare will edit, with world rights brokered by agent Molly O'Neill.

First book in the Dessert Island graphic novel series plans publication in spring 2027.

Blythe Russo has auctioned the publishing rights to their debut original graphic novel series, Dessert Island, won by Charlotte Greenbaum at Abrams Fanfare. Dessert Island "channels a supportive warmth reminiscent of The Great British Bake-Off, as a young accidental hotelier begins to crumble under the pressure of trying to run his great-grandmother's famed island inn, until an assortment of cheerful pastry guests help him discover the sweetness of community, kindness, and shared success." Blythe posted to Instagram, "So excited to finally announce this one! I hope you all will love Ray and the DESSERT ISLAND crew as much as I do. It's been an absolute treat working with @sgtgreenbomb and the other pop rockstars at Abrams Fanfare. And as always, a family-sized thanks to @mollyoneillbooks for being the best."

Blythe Russo holds a Master of Fine Arts in Illustration from the Savannah College of Art and Design and works part-time as a decorator/baker. Publication for the Dessert Island first book will be published in the spring of 2027. Blythe Russo's agent, Molly O'Neill at Root Literary, negotiated the three-book deal for world rights.

Abrams Fanfare is the name of a new children's graphic novel imprint from book publisher Abrams, that launched in 2024 by Senior VP and publisher Andrew Smith and associate publisher Maggie Lehrman. Abrams, formerly Harry N. Abrams, Inc, is an American publisher of art and illustrated books, children's books, and stationery. The enterprise is a subsidiary of the French publisher La Martinière Groupe. Run by President and CEO Michael Jacobs, Abrams publishes and distributes approximately 250 titles annually and has more than 3,000 titles in print. Abrams also distributes publications for the Victoria and Albert Museum, Tate, Vendome Press (in North America), Booth Clibborn Editions, SelfMadeHero, MoMA Children's Books, and 5 Continents. Founded by Harry N. Abrams in 1949, Abrams was the first company in the United States to specialize in the creation and distribution of art books. Times Mirror acquired the company in 1966 and Harry Abrams retired in 1977. For many years, the company was under the direction of Paul Gottlieb (publisher) until January 2001, eighteen months before his death. Abrams was acquired by La Martinière Groupe in 1997.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!