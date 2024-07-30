Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Bob Fingerman, Comics, Cosmic Lion, graphic novel, Matt Howarth, Solicits

Bob Fingerman's Printopia in Cosmic Lion's October 2024 Solicits

Bob Fingerman's new graphic novel Printopia pitches up in Cosmic Lion's October 2024 solicits as do classic forgotten Matt Howarth comics

Bob Fingerman's new graphic novel Printopia pitches up in Cosmic Lion's October 2024 solicits and solicitations, as do some classic forgotten Matt Howarth comics from the nineties with Termite Mound. As well as the launch of the new series Frankie Boy Monster by Morgan Herron, and graphic novel Fourth Dimensional Summer Of Fun by Seraji.

PRINTOPIA HC (MR)

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

AUG241609

(W) Bob Fingerman (A / CA) Bob Fingerman

Printopia, Bob Fingerman's first all-new graphic novel in over a decade, is a smart, satirical, story set in NYC, featuring a cast of eccentric creators unleashing their visions on the world. Part Ghost World, part acid trip, experience what Matt Groening described as "Brilliantly written… masterfully drawn… funny as hell."

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

TERMITE MOUND #1 (OF 4)

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

AUG241610

(W) Matt Howarth (A / CA) Matt Howarth

Rescued from Howarth's 90's era vaults, this sci-fi epic fits right into the genre he created with Star Crossed and Keif Llama. One man dares to climb to the top of the Termite Mound. Will his daring act free a society under seige? Will the mysterious dreadlocked man keep him safe? Find out in this three part epic!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

FOURTH DIMENSIONAL SUMMER OF FUN GN (MR)

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

AUG241607

(W) Seraji (A / CA) Seraji

As if young adulthood isn't hard enough, Ava's world is turned upside down when an extra-dimensional fugitive named Mon falls right into it. Literally. The upside? Mon turns out to be the unlikely ally Ava didn't know she needed. The downside? He's brought all the dangers and oddities of his dimension with him.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

FRANKIE BOY MONSTER #1 (OF 5) (MR)

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

AUG241608

(W) Morgan Herron (A / CA) Morgan Herron

Growing up is hard enough, but it's even harder when you're a reanimated boy also trying to deal with the isolation of a helicopter parent. He's a hero who's more than the sum of his parts.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

