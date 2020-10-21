Boom Gives New Origin To Faith In Buffy The Vampire The Slayer Comics

Boom Studios' released solicitations for Buffy the Vampire Slayer go up to issue #20, out in December. News on more will be released later in the week. But the Amazon listing for the new arc is ahead of that schedule, revealing the new arc, The Secrets Of The Slayers and a new comic book – series or one-shot – starring Faith. Oh and there are plural Buffies to boot, courtesy of the Multiverse.

The shocking secrets of the Slayers are revealed as the truth behind Anya connects Buffy(s) – yes, plural – in ways no one expected and the true origin of the new Slayer named Faith is revealed. WHAT ARE THE SECRETS OF THE SLAYERS? Anya has been a key figure in Buffy's life ever since she arrived in Sunnydale, but there's more to the demon's mission and mysterious past than anyone knows! It starts with her secret connection to the Watcher's Council and… the first full appearance of the Slayer who came before Buffy??? And the truth behind Anya connects Buffy(s) – yes, plural – in ways no one ever saw coming… Plus! Learn the secret truth behind the Slayer known as Faith and where she came from…it's not what you think! Acclaimed writer Jordie Bellaire & Jeremy Lambert team with artists Andres Genolet & Ramon Bachs to reveal the shocking secrets you – and Buffy – never expected! Collects Buffy the Vampire Slayer #21-22, Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Faith #1.

In the original TV series, Faith Lehane was a Slayer called when Summers (temporarily) died. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Faith had a difficult upbringing and life, which left her with various trust and emotional issues. Her Watcher was murdered by the vampire Kakistos and Faith retreated to Sunnydale, where she became a friend and ally of the Scooby Gang, before being turned by Mayor Richard Wilkins, helping him to carry out his Ascension. On the day before the climactic Graduation Day battle, Faith was critically injured by Summers and put in a coma.

What happens this time around is anyone's guess… well, Jody knows of course.