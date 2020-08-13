Boom Orders Retailers Destroy Faithless II #2 Second Printing

Brian Azzarello and Maria Llovet's hit series Faithless at Boom Studios returned this year with a strong debut in Faithless II #1 that sold out immediately, but the second issue has seemed a bit cursed.

First, the erotic cover (which we told you was bound to sell out) was improperly bagged in a way that covered up the, uh, non-erotic bits while letting everything else hang out. That forced the issue to be destroyed, making it an instant hot comic with collectors and speculators with bagged copies selling for around $20.

Then, Boom rushed a second printing of Faithless II #2 to retailers to meet demand after that issue immediately sold out…but it was reprinted with the interiors of Faithless II #1 due to an error with the printing process. At this point you have to wonder if Boom Studios is doing this on purpose now.

I'm hearing that Boom has asked Diamond Comic Distributors to destroy all copies of the issue and for retailers to do the same…which makes this second print, which only had around a thousand copies in print, making it one of the rarer misprints in recent history.

Even with a replacement printing on the way, I would expect to see quite a few copies of Faithless II #2 Second Printing hit the secondary market this weekend and to top quite a few speculators lists.

Here's one that's just gone up for $9 on eBay. I wonder how long that will last? Maybe long enough for me to post this article – but I bet that's about all.

FAITHLESS II #2 CVR (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN208253

(W) Brian Azzarello (A/CA) Maria Llovet

Faith is drawn to black magic in Turin, Italy, as she exhibits in a prestigious art gallery there. In Shops: Aug 12, 2020 SRP: $3.99