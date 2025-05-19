Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: library, Penguin Random House

Boom Studios Leaves Libraries Because Of Penguin Random House

Boom Studios comic books leaves libraries because of Penguin Random House's policies over digital distribution

Article Summary Boom Studios comics are being pulled from library digital platforms due to Penguin Random House policies.

Penguin Random House's acquisition of Boom Studios accelerates distribution changes for comics in libraries.

Libraries using Comics Plus lose access to Boom Studios titles by May 30, 2025, including hit series for all ages.

Physical Boom Studios books remain available, but affordable digital library access is ending for many readers.

When I scooped the news that Penguin Random House was buying Boom Studios back in July 2024, I was told – and reported – that this included Penguin Random House taking over distribution of Boom Studios as well. Well, after the news was announced officially, internally and externally, Boom Studios stated that the switch would happen in July 2025, alongside Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics, TokyoPop and IDW. But things were hurried up, courtesy of Diamond Comic Distributors' Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. And now it seems that a few more corporate-led changes are starting to play out…

One impact is being felt by some readers as Boom Studios comic books are suddenly becoming subject to Penguin Random House limitations on digital book distribution by libraries. Comics Plus, which is a much cheaper for libraries than options like Libby and Hoopla, have just sent out a mass email to libraries saying that Penguin Random House is pulling the entire Boom catalogue from their digital distribution options. Under the title "Boom Studios Leaving Soon", they state that "Boom! Studios comics will be removed from the ComicsPlus collections, for both adults and kids, on 30 May 2025. Boom! Studios was acquired by Penguin Random House, which limits content libraries can offer to our members, and are taking away their entire collections. The comics in the Boom! Studios collection include Dune: House Atreides, Planet of the Apes, Artesia, Firefly, Garfield, Lumberjanes, Bee and Puppycat, and many others for all ages. Read them quickly, or miss out!"

Books will still be available physically. But the limited and legal distribution of Boom Studios titles digitally to library members is coming to an end, certainly as far as this avenue goes. Remember, folks, you don't want to mess with the Penguin, it'll never end well.

