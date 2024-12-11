Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: diamond, Penguin Random House

Boom Studios To Switch From Diamond Comics To Penguin Random House

Boom Studios to switch their exclusive comic book distribution from Diamond Comic distributors to Penguin Random House in July 2025

Article Summary Boom Studios to switch comic distribution from Diamond to Penguin Random House by July 2025.

Penguin Random House acquired Boom Studios, enhancing global reach and distribution.

Exclusive distribution includes Marvel, Dark Horse, TokyoPop, and IDW comics.

Partnership aims to expand Boom! Studios' access and audience worldwide.

When Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Penguin Random House was buying Boom Studios back in July, Bleeding Cool was told – and reported – that this included Penguin Random House taking over distribution of Boom Studios as well. Well, after the news was announced officially, internally and externally, we received pushback that a distribution switch was happening from official sources, and so we redacted our initial report. Well, it looks like it is time to redact that redaction. The following letter went out to retailers stating that, as of July 2025, Boom Studios will be exclusively distributed by Penguin Random House from July 2025, alongside Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics, TokyoPop and IDW. It is not yet confirmed that Diamond will still be able to distribute PRH titles as a third party. But it might give retailers more of a reason to switch their PRH ordering to Diamond. However, there are other issues regarding that which we are reporting today. The letter goes as follows:

Dear Partners – I'm excited to write to you today about a new era for BOOM! Studios. Effective July 1st, 2025 BOOM! Studios will transition our distribution from Diamond Comic Distributors and Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House. We appreciate the many years of support from Simon & Schuster and Diamond. They are both excellent organizations, and we greatly appreciate all that they've done for us over the years. While changing distribution partners can be challenging, this opportunity to grow as a company and better serve our retail partners is something we believe in, and we're very excited to announce it today. We are looking forward to being able to leverage PRH's team and infrastructure to broaden the access to BOOM!'s titles across the globe and put more great stories into the reader's hands. With the help of PRH, we'll continue to break new ground with new creators, new licenses, and new stories. Next year marks BOOM!s 20th Anniversary, one we can't wait to celebrate with you!

We look forward to an official announcement soon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!