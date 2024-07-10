Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Penguin Random House, prh

Penguin Buys Boom Studios, Leaves Diamond, Makes Redundancies

Bleeding Cool hears that, yes, Penguin Random House is buying Boom Studios, will leave Diamond and be making redundancies.

Earlier today, I reported the news that Boom Studios was having an all-hands meeting today and that there was gossip that this may include a buyout, possibly from Penguin Random House, a buyer it has been repeatedly suggested was interested in purchasing the publisher.

Since then, I have received confirmation from those close to the situation that this has indeed happened. Penguin Random House is buying Boom Studios. Boom Studios will leave Diamond Comic Distributors, to be distributed by PRH alongside Marvel, IDW, TokyoPop and Dark Horse. And that the staff meeting will also concern redundancies to be made at the publisher, as a result of job duplication between Penguin and Boom.

This comes a couple of weeks before San Diego Comic-Con and it seems to have become traditional for such big industry changes to be made and announced in the run0up to that event.

We've recently seen Filip Sablik depart Boom Studios as President for unannounced pastures new with IDW's Jamie S Rich. As well as Lance Krieter, Vice President of Licensing & Merchandising at Boom, who is now is returning to Dark Horse Comics after fourteen years, as Senior Director of Licensing. This now looks like a deliberately timed switch for both employees.

Founded by Ross Richie and Andrew Cosby back in 2005, Boom Studios has been a main comic book publisher in the industry, including licenses for the likes of Buffy and Firefly, Planet Of The Apes and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. It has published original titles such as Something Is Killing the Children, Lumberjanes, Fence, Bzrkr, Grim and my own Avengefuls series. Partially sold to 20th Century Fox, that portion was inherited by Disney. Clarification on ownership, as well as staffing levels and those made redundant will be made later today, I understand. It is likely that other comic book publishers will be in competition to snap up such experienced talent.

This story is developing rather quickly. Update: ComicBook.com has backed up our initial report.

