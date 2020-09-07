Boom Studios Reschedules The Down River People to June 2021

Last year, Boom Studios announced a new original graphic novel The Down River People, from the Long Walk to Valhalla team of Adam Smith and Matt Fox, for "a gripping southern gothic thriller about finding your family and the true cost of happiness". It was planned for July 2020, but has now been rescheduled for June 2021.

In order to keep his father's speakeasy afloat, Myers unwittingly gets caught up in his family's ties to the occult. Myers Carpenter is a bootlegger who just inherited his family's bar, The Flatbed. Unsure of whether or not he even wants to keep the famous speakeasy, Myers is forced to find a new booze supplier when he burns his bridges at his long-time source in Mississippi. The only option he can turn to is his estranged mother—a woman he hasn't seen since he was a young boy—now running a fishing lodge for the wealthy; and a half-sister he knew nothing about. As Myers becomes more entangled in the lives of his newfound family, he begins to learn the secrets of the lodge and the dark cult thriving just under the surface of wealth and opulence.

Here's what Smith had to say:

The Down River People is a book that's hard to compartmentalize: it's steeped in the horror and thriller genres while still being the most personal book I've written so far. It's a story about coming to terms with who you are and what you're afraid you could be. I couldn't have a better partner in tackling those themes and ideas than Matt Fox and I'm elated to see the book we've made together out in the wild."

Fox added:

This is the book we've wanted to make for a long time now. It's been exciting to dip my toes in the horror and thriller genres, and I can't wait to get it into readers' hands.

The Down River People is published on June 15th, 2021.