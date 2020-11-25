Both Marvel and DC Comics Now Have Anti-Mask Protests

Yesterday's Detective Comics #1031 saw The Mirror take to the streets of Gotham, riling up the locals and seeing people protest against mask use. With No More Bats signs on their shirts, the message was clear, as was The Mirror's funding of soon-to-be- Mayor Nakano ajnd his anti-mask campaign. It has been a protest that that has been seen in other Batbooks of late.

While today's Daredevil #24 sees Matt Murdoch as Daredevil – or at least his mask – but also in a suit and tie, attending court. And featuring similar protests.

No More Masks! Let's just hope there's no virulent pandemic that hits either the Marvel or DC Universe hard, and sees such folk have to wear a mask. For that, right now, you'll have to read today's Savage Dragon #254.

As the Savage Dragon was the first mainstream comic book to feature the current pandemic including mask use – and it seems, the only one.

DAREDEVIL #24

SEP200694

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne (CA) Marco Checchetto

THE VERDICT ON DAREDEVIL! BACK IN RED, but for how long? As Hell's Kitchen still reels from the chaos unleashed upon its streets by the Stromwyns, its citizens are looking for someone to hold accountable. MEANWHILE, hizzoner Mayor Wilson Fisk, now a hero in the eyes of his citizens, sets his sights on a new venture – with a dangerous ally at his side. 32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Nov 25, 2020 SRP: $3.99 Mask DETECTIVE COMICS #1031

Written by: Peter J. Tomasi Art by: Bilquis Evely Cover Art by: Jorge Jimenez

Damian Wayne has made his move against a familiar threat from Bruce Wayne's past—so why has the former Boy Wonder targeted none other than Tommy Elliot—a.k.a. Hush? It may have something to do with the Black Casebook that Bruce liberated from The Joker's territory in the monumental Detective Comics #1027…but how far will Damian go to avenge this grudge from his father's past? Release Date: 11/24/2020 Mask IMAGE COMICS

SEP200222

(W) Erik Larsen (A/CA) Erik Larsen

"THE VICIOUS CIRCLE TRIUMPHANT"-Malcolm Dragon is overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the newly assembled and fully operational Vicious Circle, and a dark cloud falls over the city of Toronto. Meanwhile, Paul Dragon tries to put together the pieces of his shattered past. Comes with our highest possible recommendation.In Shops: Nov 25, 2020 SRP: $3.99 Mask