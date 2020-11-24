Mayor Nakano? Detective Comics #1031 and DC Future State Spoilers

Detective Nakano? Or Mayor Nakano? Today sees the publication of Detective Comics #1031 and the DC Future State Preview book. In which we learn that the Dark Detective Future State series will be set in 2027. And, in seven years time, Detective Nakano will be Mayor of the city on an anti-vigilante platform. In Detective Comics #1031 he is still running for the position and taking another stand as well.

Nakano hoosing not to fight dirty. Not even to talk dirty. And not doing deals with people, even if it would be to his benefit. A moral politician?

In any other world, this would be the defensible position. Obviously, masked vigilantes shouldn't be given the run of the city, and obviously they would cause far more problems than they solve. But this is Gotham and this is Batman. However, in 2027, it looks like Nakano will have succeeded.

The Preview book tells us "Life In Gotham City is dramatically different in the era of Future State—and not in a good way! Following deadly events at Arkham Asylum (details to come soon) Mayor Christopher Nakano has instituted a new "no vigilante" policy across the city, aimed squarely at Batman, along with his allies including Robin, Nightwing, and Batgirl. To enforce this policy and restore order, the mayor has enlisted the help of a shadowy organization known as the Magistrate, effectively handing the reins of law enforcement over to them. But how did we reach this state of affairs?"

They quote John Ridley saying "It really is a logical extension of what we've seen going on with the Joker War. What happens when Gotham turns Into a total battleground? When people start to think, 'There are no good masks. They're all a threat.' Even the police are not equipped to handle them. When you have a city that decides to bring in a private security force, when they decide to turn law and order over to an outside entity, what does that mean? It's a private army driven not by morality, not by law, but really one edict—that all masks are bad."

With Mariko Tamaki, writer of Future State: Dark Detective saying "I think the Magistrate wants a lot of things that are all helped by Batman being dead. You'd almost have to know who you were dealing with if you wanted to kill him. And you'd have to have some pretty hefty resources at your disposal."

You get what you vote for it seems…

DETECTIVE COMICS #1031

Written by: Peter J. Tomasi

Art by: Bilquis Evely

Cover Art by: Jorge Jimenez Damian Wayne has made his move against a familiar threat from Bruce Wayne's past—so why has the former Boy Wonder targeted none other than Tommy Elliot—a.k.a. Hush? It may have something to do with the Black Casebook that Bruce liberated from The Joker's territory in the monumental Detective Comics #1027…but how far will Damian go to avenge this grudge from his father's past? Release Date: 11/24/2020