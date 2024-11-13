Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: MMPR, power rangers

A Brand New "Ultimate" History For Power Rangers Prime (Spoilers)

Boom Studios promised that the new Power Rangers comic Power Rangers Prime would be an "Ultimate" universe take.

Boom Studios promised that the new Power Rangers comic Power Rangers Prime would be an "Ultimate" universe take. But it seems not the Brian Bendis/Mark Millar version, but the Jonathan Hickman version. With a brand new history for this new reality… which though it may seem set in the far future, is not. Just things have changed.

With the first Power Rangers emerging in Feudal Japan. Originally formed by Zordon, a wizard and Guardian of Eltar…

Turns out they popped by London somewhere between the 5th and 14th centuries, until a fledging USA needed help too. And more recently as well.

An Eltarian invasion of Earth in the fifties, leads to a very different present day.

Even though they still remember the forties as we do. History is being written and rewritten…

And Earth, basically, lost to the Eltarians. This, it seems, is the new Power Rangers storyline going forward at Boom Studios. A different reality, one where Power Rangers are hunted…

…. after all, as Bleeding Cool promised, they have alternatives.

The VR Troopers. But there rumbling between the humans, the colonial Eltarians and the refugee Andresians, all on one planet.

It turns out that this Power Rangers Prime-Verse may not be so different after all. Especially if it gets visitors from more familiar realities… Power Rangers: Prime #1 by Melissa Flores and Michael Yg is published by Boom Studios today.

POWER RANGERS PRIME #1 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240015

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Michael Yg (CA) Dan Mora

Power Rangers IS BACK and better than ever! Prepare yourself for PRIME: a bold new era featuring a brand-new cast of characters, excitement, and attitude! In the vein of Marvel's The Ultimates, get ready to experience a new team, a new mentor, and a threat to Earth unlike anything you've seen before. Angel Grove University students face a difficult choice after crossing paths with a fugitive straight out of legend. The consequences for hiding her are dire… but her existence may not stay a secret for long. Groundbreaking Power Rangers writer Melissa Flores ushers the iconic Rangers Mythos into the next era of adventure, joined by acclaimed artist Michael Yg (Iron Fist) to craft an unmissable experience perfect for new readers and longtime fans alike!In Shops: Nov 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!