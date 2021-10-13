Brazil Was 50 Years Ahead Of USA When It Came To Superman Being Bi

Last month, Bleeding Cool ran the news that Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, and the new Superman of Earth at DC Comics was to be revealed to be a queer young man. There had been some rumours that he might be defined as a gay, but Bleeding Cool pushed back on that, and that he may be defined as bisexual or pansexual. Then yesterday, for National Coming Out Day, DC Comics dropped the news that Jon Kent would be revealed as bisexual young man in the upcoming Superman: Son of Kal-El #5, We also pointed out that the likely object of his affection would be journalist/activist Jay Nakamura, who he took home to meet his parents in the last issue.

But it seems that Brazil may have been well ahead of the USA in this regard, with their own publication in 1965, that didn't go for his son, but for the main daddy figure himself. With their publication, Superman Bi.

Look, he's even indoctrinating the children. What will the moral majority of Brazil in 1965 have to say about that?

With Superman demonstrating his Bi-dar there.

And I have no idea what's going on there and nor do you. It didn't stop at Superman either. Batman got in on the game too.

Thanks to Pedro Bouça for that one. Now, of course, some people will see this as standing for Bi-Monthly, an indication that issues would come out, as it were, every two months. But you can prove anything with facts.

Superman: Son Of Kal-El #4 is out next week from DC Comics, with #5 out in November.

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #4 CVR B INHYUK LEE CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Tom Taylor (A) John Timms (CA) Inhyuk Lee

Kal-El has left, and the weight of the world now rests on his son's shoulders. Powerful forces have been threatened by Jon Kent's first leaps in his father's boots. It's hard to hurt a man of steel, but his loved ones make a much easier target. Jon's world is about to come crashing down.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/19/2021 SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #5 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Faster than fate. As powerful as hope. Able to lift us all. For all his great power, Jon Kent can't save everyone, but that won't stop him from trying. How much can Earth's new Superman do before this Man of Steel buckles? And when he does, who swoops in to save Superman?

Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 10/17/2021 In-Store Date: 11/9/2021