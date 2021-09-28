Jonathan Kent Introduces A Special Friend To His Parents (Spoilers)

A few months ago, Bleeding Cool reported internal editorial and creative discussion at DC Comics that Jonathan Kent, do was going to be defined as a queer young man – gay, bi, pan, it wasn't nailed down, per se, but that he would have a boyfriend. And with the launch of Superman: Son of Kal-El, there did seem to be a prominent favourite in that role. The activist journalist, and Jonathan's fellow college student, Jay Nakamura. And with today's Superman: Son Of Kal-El #3, after bailing the son out of jail because, you know, politics. it's time for Jay to meet the father.

And the mother. The latter of which doesn't go quite as well as you might have hoped. Note the repeat beat of "friend".

Turns out that for Jay Nakamura, having Lois Lane as a mother is a much bigger deal than Superman. Almost as if the comic should be called Superman: Son Of Lois Lane. Maybe for the sequel?

If they do end up in a relationship of course, at least Jay will be fine with Jonathan's mother. Although by the look of this, that could be weird in a whole different way.

I once had an advertising work colleague who went on a date with someone whom it turned out, was a reader of mine, and when my name came up in conversation, for some reason I can't even fathom, and he confessed this admiration, she decided she could never see him again. It would be just too weird. This seems like that times a thousand…

