Meet Superman Jonathan Kent's New Best Pal, Jay Nakamura

In a Nerdist interview, writer Tom Taylor said of his current Superman: Son Of Kal-El series, "he gets one very good friend very early on, by issue three. Someone that he can talk to that can be a confidant like Damian Wayne. And they're going to have a big role in this." Well, it looks like he may have turned up a little early, as Jonathan Kent tries to create a new secret identity that would allow him to go to school, with all the other kids, in today's Superman: Son Of Kal-El #2 drawn by Jon Timms.

You know, along with all the kids bringing guns and ammunition to school, labelled "thoughts and prayers," which means that his secret identity doesn't last long. But who's the kid with the pink hair? Well, he has his own secrets in the comic book in question.

But he is willing to give that up to, in tribute to Jonathan. But who is this kid?

Jay Nakamura, a new important part of Metropolis, with a modern journalistic project that might appeal to this son of Lois Lane.





And as the politics of the day comes into play. Here's the upcoming cover of issue 5, with a certain Henry Bendix in the background too. How close will this friendship be?

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #2

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Jonathan Kent now dons his father's cape, but can he be Superman and still have a normal life? It's tough in this modern world. Danger is everywhere. The new Superman learns this the hard way on his first day of college, and a deadly attack forces Jon to step from the shadows and into the spotlight—where his identity is exposed to the Truth, an activist news machine ready to upset everything. But first, the son still has some things to learn from his father—and a few cool toys to inherit. Ask yourself, what would you do with your very own Fortress of Solitude? This all-new chapter in the legacy of Man of Steel has only just begun to reveal its surprises! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/24/2021