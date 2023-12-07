Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, Bookworms, breena bard, graphic novel, little brown, middle grade

Breena Bard Sells Rights To Bookworms Graphic Novel To Little, Brown

Bookworms is a new graphic novel by Breena Bard in which a group of middle schoolers sign up as reading volunteers at their local library.

Bookworms is a new graphic novel by Breena Bard in which a group of middle schoolers sign up as reading volunteers at their local library, despite its reputation for being haunted, and their tutoring sessions soon become entwined with the mystery of a girl's ghost.

Breena Bard is an Oregon Book Award-winning cartoonist, born and raised in Wisconsin, and who moved to Portland, Oregon in the late noughties to create comics. Her middle-grade graphic novels include Wildfire from Little, Brown Ink earlier this year, and Trespassers from Scholastic/Graphix in 2020. She has also self-published a number of comics, including Hey Baby from 2016, a comic memoir about the birth of her son, and Picket Line in 2011, her Xeric Award-winning debut about environmental protests in the Redwoods.

Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown Ink has bought world rights to Bookworms, and publication is planned for 2026. Breena Bard's agent Alexander Slater at Sanford J. Greenburger Associates, negotiated the deal for world rights.

In 2019, Little, Brown had the directive to expand their graphic novel list for the years going ahead, and appointed Andrea Colvin, formerly of Lion Forge as editorial director of Graphic Publishing to do just that. Publishing new fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for a range of ages, from early readers to young adults. Little, Brown has been doubling-to-tripling their comic book publishing line each scheduled year since then.

Founded in 1932 Sanford J. Greenburger Associates originally focused on representing European writers and publishers in the United States and internationally. Ander Sanford's son Francis, the agency was converted into an agents' collaborative, which today comprises nine full-time agents, five associate agents, and an international rights department. Current clients include Dan Brown, Brad Thor, The Guerilla Girls, Keri Smith, Patrick Rothfuss, and Tad Williams.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

