Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: brett bean, skotte young

Brett Bean To Leave Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland But Will Continue

Brett Bean to leave Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland but the series will continue from Image Comics in 2025

Skottie Young has stated in a recent newsletter that "I Hate Fairyland Will Never End… Well, at least not anytime soon". He elaborates on I Hate Fairyland #20 out next year saying "This is the fifth and final issue of the Happy End Game story arc, and it will be Brett's last issue as the main artist on the series. But trust me, it's not the end for Gert and the IHF cast of characters. Not by a long shot. I'm gonna save my mushy farewell to the awesome art genius that is Brett Bean for later. For now, I'll assure you that I Hate Fairyland will be continuing on…and on and on and on. We have some really fun plans for the title and a few brilliant cartoonists lined up to bring Gert to life for you all. I'm so damn excited and can't wait to tell you more as we bring this story arc to a close…. I'll fill you in on all the plans and give Brett a proper send off! In the meantime, make sure you follow Brett's newsletter and Instagram for what he'll be getting into after his run on IHF! You won't be without Mr. Bean's comic booking for long!"

I Hate Fairyland, which also had original variant covers for its original title, "F-ck Fairyland", launched in 2015, written and drawn by Skottie Young from Image Comics. It followed Gert, who was transported to a mystical world called Fairyland as a child. Twenty-seven years later, Gert is now an unaging, violent misanthrope who, alongside her reluctant guide and friend Larry, constantly tries and fails to return to Earth. Skottie Young first developed the concept while working on 2009's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz limited series at Marvel Comics, with the idea that Dorothy would eventually "be super annoyed by all these characters.". The series went on hiatus with issue 20 in 2018 but returned drawn by Brett Bean in 2022 with a new #1, with Gertrude, now an adult going back to Fairyland under orders to turn it into an amusement park. It also had a spinoff from guest creators, The Unbelievable Unfortunately Mostly Unreadable and Nearly Unpublishable Untold Tales of I Hate Fairyland, on Substack and later in print. Another twenty issues of I Hate Fairyland later, and it looks like it will all change again.

I HATE FAIRYLAND #18 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240489

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Brett Bean

"Happy End Game," Part Three of Five. Gert tries to recruit a Once Upon A Timer to help fight the coming war… and it's Dorothy Gale, the famous hero from The Land of OZ! Meanwhile, Happy is gaining more and more ground as she conquers her way across Fairyland, eventually gaining the power of 10 Gerts… literally!In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SRP: $3.99

I HATE FAIRYLAND #19 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV240472

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Brett Bean

"Happy End Game," Part Four of Five. War is upon Gert and the Fairyland forces-and they are outnumbered! I mean, come on, they're facing an army of Fairylanders that Gert has killed, led by her oldest nemesis. That's A Big Number, and one evil Happy! Back in Kansas, Dorothy Gale is questioning her choice to stay out of the fight. The battle is on!In Shops: Jan 15, 2025 SRP: $3.99

I HATE FAIRYLAND #20 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC240505

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Brett Bean

End of Story Arc! Will Gert and her soldiers fall? Will Dorothy Gale and the Once Upon a Timers make it in time to stop Happy and her horde? Will anyone live happily ever after in the final issue of "Happy End Game"?!?! Find out in the dramatic conclusion to the biggest comic book event of whatever Wednesday this issue comes out!In Shops: Feb 05, 2025 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!