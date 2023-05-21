Brian Atkins' Gargoyle By Moonlight in CEX August 2023 Solicits Brian Atkins launches his new series Gargoyle By Moonlight in CEX's August 2023 solicits and solicitations, described as "Hellboy on Yancy Street".

GARGOYLES BY MOONLIGHT ONE SHOT CVR A ATKINS

CEX PUBLISHING

JUN231724

(W) Brian Atkins (A / CA) Brian Atkins

Cursed to turn into a gargoyle every night, Gary Doyle fights creepy-crawly demons, all the while determined not to let these battles turn him into a monster. Monster-punching urban fantasy with heart-a comic that's like Hellboy on Yancy Street! For fans of Do a Powerbomb, Firepower, Werewolf By Night!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 5.99

GARGOYLES BY MOONLIGHT ONE SHOT CVR B ATKINS

GARGOYLES BY MOONLIGHT ONE SHOT CVR C 10 COPY INCV ATKINS (C

MOTHER RUSSIA #3 (OF 3) CVR A MCCOMSEY (MR)

CEX PUBLISHING

JUN231727

JUN231728 – MOTHER RUSSIA #3 (OF 3) CVR B BECK (MR) – 4.99

JUN231729 – MOTHER RUSSIA #3 (OF 3) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CRAWFORD (MR) – 4.99

(W) Jeff McComsey (A / CA) Jeff McComsey

It's a Ballroom Blitzkrieg in the streets of Stalingrad as Mother Russia fights her way through a sea of undead while a toddler is strapped to her back. The odds are a million to one and that's the good news. Plus, a special 1-in-10 cover by Giles Crawford!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS #4 (OF 4) CVR A SCHMALKE

CEX PUBLISHING

JUN231730

JUN231731 – SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS #4 (OF 4) CVR B SCHMALKE – 4.99

JUN231732 – SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV AMPARO – 4.99

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A / CA) Joseph Schmalke

Year One conclusion! The body count rises as the first school year winds to a close at the Academy of Black Magic, Matthew and Zero form an alliance in the House of Disks. While the children settle into their new houses, Mother Night has them participate in a dangerous ritual to commune with spirits from beyond. Tryouts begin for the coveted position of Weathermaker… with deadly results. Featuring a 1:10 variant cover by superstar S. Red Amparo!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

