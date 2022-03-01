Brian Bendis & André Lima Araújo's Graphic Novel Series Phenomena

Brian Bendis has announced his new multiple-graphic novel series drawn by André Lima Araújo and coloured by Chris O'Halloran from proper book publisher Abrams ComicArts called Phenomena, beginning with the first book Phenomena: The Golden City Of Eyes, and be published on the 13th of September in hardcover.

"Everyone tells you . . . you're going to see something you've never seen before. That's what everyone said. Who doesn't want to see something they've never seen?" Phenomena is the story of a young boy named Bolden and his warrior friend Spike—survivors of a phenomena that took over Earth years ago. Not an apocalypse . . . something far more interesting. We follow Bolden and Spike as they are forced to team up with another lost orphan of the world, Matilde. The trio of heroes go on a globetrotting adventure that takes them to a magical, mysterious place called the Golden City of Eyes. As they quest across this epically crazy new world looking for answers and purpose, they face off against dark forces big and small, changing the world better along the way. In each book in the series, our heroes travel to different parts of the magical world of Phenomena by various modes of transportation, each more and more fantastical than the mode that preceded it. Each journey is personal, and every chapter takes the trio toward a different, visually iconic destination, and each location, character, and chapter reveals clues to the shape of the world and how they got there—and, ultimately, their purpose.

"André and I have spent the last couple of years conjuring an entire brand-new world filled with inspiration, ideas, and imagination," said Brian Michael Bendis. "Inspired by the philosophies of our heroes and our hope for a better world, we introduce you to our exciting new heroes and their varied and dangerous world-changing quests." André Lima Araújo added: "I drew and drew and drew, and then Brian wrote and wrote and wrote, and something that felt like magic happened." The second book in the series is scheduled to publish in the autumn of 2023 and the third is scheduled to publish in the autumn of 2024. In his newsletter, Bendis said;

As promised and teased over the last year or so, Phenomena is a complete brand-new original world designed and brought to life by Andre. This tiny sneak peek is perfect example of what every page looks like. The first book is completed and off to the printer! I first discovered Andre's work when he was working with my friend Sam Humphries. We started with a little bit of work at DC. We did some Young Justice and Legion of Superheroes together. and I LOVED it! I was so taken with his work and how it made me feel. I asked him what he was working on. He showed me a bunch of material that he was developing. I loved every corner of it. Piles of invention and designs were just pouring out of him. We teamed up on a way to put this all together into a fantastical new environment and story populated with new characters VERY close to our hearts. You'll notice I'm not using a genre description. We're actually trying to reach toward something… new! New but fun! Gulp!

Yes, the series is in beautiful black-and-white and tones. It is made for people who are looking for this exact kind of beautiful graphic novel experience or want to share something new and magical with their kids. We were originally going to publish this when Jinxworld was at DC but once that was no longer a fit we looked at it and realized what we had actually created and how it might fit better in the traditional bookstore markets. Then came the surprise, to me, YA book market success of Miles and Naomi. I thought to myself: Hmm? For those keeping score, this is no slight to Jinxworld's new home at Dark Horse AT ALL. This deal actually came together before we even started talking to Dark Horse about moving Jinxworld over. The Jinxworld/ Dark Horse experience has been amazing so far. POWERS! PEARL! JOY! Mike and Daniel and everyone have been the best!

But as well as the new book, also a change from Brian Bemdis that follows the changing market that Bleeding Cool has been covering in recent years, a shift from the single comci to the bookstore-aimed graphic novel series.

For you book nerds, this has been one of the most meticulous publishing experiences I've ever been through. Every molecule of this book has been lovingly attended to by the entire staff at Abrams led by our editor Charles. And, yes! This is book one of THREE! That's an amazing feeling! I could just be in this world with Andre forever. It's one of the absolute most satisfying experiences of my entire adult life. It has pushed me into directions that I have always wanted to try. I am completely proud of my association with Andre's beautiful work and I can't wait to never stop talking about this project as we get closer and closer to this fall's publication. Will I ever stop posting some of Andre's greatest commissions every chance I get? Probably not

Thank you for supporting all of out past work which makes things like this possible. If any of this comes off a little braggy I promise you that's never the intention. Andre and I both want to share the story with you in the hopes that it inspires you to reach for your goals as well. When it works it's the best. And we want you to feel the same way we feel today. Andre has been a rock star collaborator through this entire process. Changing publishers and going to auction in a pandemic, while he was having many babies, and launching another new book is a lot but here we are excited to get started on the second installment. Well, I am excited. He might be covered in baby poop.

And this seems to be more like where Brian Bendis will be in the years to come.

Also, with this latest announcement it looks like you're officially seeing a pivot in the way I'm going to be producing work. I seem to be venturing past the monthly comic hamster wheel and more towards these special projects, graphic novels and new formats. This is a very exciting new chapter and I loooove how it feels. This actually marks my 30th year publishing comics. It was 30 years ago this month that I released my first best I could do terrible comic and started a journey that has led me right here.

Indeed, odds are AKA Goldfish sold more in bookstores over years than the single issues ever did.