Brian Bendis Auctioned André Lima Araújo Comic, Not Going To Marvel

Brian Bendis announced that he was moving his creator-owned line to Dark Horse Comics last week, including the launch of new series Joy Operations with Stephen Byrne. On his brand-new Substack newsletter (not a Nick Spencer $600,000 deal though) he talked about his plans going forward, saying "the biggest change we're going to make from other incarnations of Jinxworld is that we're going to space the projects out a little bit more. Sometimes, in my genuine enthusiasm to get the material to you, I would put out a little bit too much at once… Which just made it hard for the books to find your attention. So we're going to give every book we make as much focus and attention publicly as we do privately." Brian Bendis also answered some fan questions, stating that his long-planned comic book with artist André Lima Araújo will not be coming out through Dark Horse. Instead, as if increasingly common these days, he auctioned it as a graphic novel to mainstream book publishers.

Because of the content, we decided to roll the dice and pitch it in the traditional book market. Between the success of my textbook WORDS FOR PICTURES and the genuine runaway success of MILES MORALES, and other titles in the YA book market, we thought it was worth a try. (The comic book marketplace has shifted dramatically over the last five years. I think you can actually refer to them as three different markets. ) We were very surprised and delighted that the material went up for 'auction' which means that we had more than one offer to publish. We ended up with a multi graphic novel deal at one of the big publishers and that announcement will be coming later in the year- sometime during New York comicon is what I hear. This is very exciting and good scary. Plus, Dark Horse and this other publisher have a very excellent history together and will be working in tandem. Very exciting.

Jonathan Cape? Or is that a bit British? André Lima Araújo is a Portuguese architect and comics creator, known for work on Fantastic Four, Avengers AI, Spider-Verse, Inhumans, Spidey, Black Panther, as well as creator of Man Plus and co-creator of Generation Gone. He tweeted in response "Quick update on my book with @BRIANMBENDIS as Brian's newsletter has details on it. Basically, we sold it to the traditional book market. It went up for 'auction', meaning multiple offers were made. Now you know why the delay – it was for a v good cause." Bendis is still writing Justice League at DC Comics, finishing Checkmate, working on Naomi Season Two, and promises more Legion Of Super-Heroes. But will be skewing towards creator-owned comics again going forward.

When asked if he was returning to Marvel Comics, Bendis answered, saying "No. It was offered, but no. More to come on that." Oooh…