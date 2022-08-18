Brian Bendis' League Of Extraordinary Mythological Figures, The Ones

Brian Bendis, along with artist Jacob Edgar and colourist K.J. Diaz are launching a  new superhero comic book series for the Dark Horse Comics Jinxworld line, The Ones. And it's a league of extraordinary mythological gentlefolk…

"Every single person in every mythology who were told they were THE ONE are brought together for the first time to defeat… THE ONE. The actual one. The real actual one. Think Good Omens meets Ghostbusters meets The Adam Project meets The Goonies meets Everything Everywhere All at Once meets, um, anything else you've ever liked!"

"Jacob is an amazing artist and creating this brand-new, fun-as-hell world with him has been one of the greatest delights," co-creator and writer Brian Michael Bendis said. "Wilson and the rest of The Ones are among my absolute favorite creations I've ever been a part of and I can't wait to introduce you to all of them."

"I'm beyond thrilled and still geeking out to be teaming with Brian on this project and bringing all these amazing, crazy characters to life," co-creator and artist Jacob Edgar said. "I've always felt like comedy in comics is tough to do, but I genuinely laugh out loud reading these scripts as they come in. So, I'm excited for the comics world to get to experience what I've been enjoying. Beyond the comedy, we've got plenty of action coming your way as well, this book is a blast to work on."

The Ones #1 (of four) will be in comic shops November 2, 2022.  The Ones #1 features a variant cover by Dan Hipp, and a 1:25 variant by Yanick Paquette with a 1:50 foil version of that same variant cover.

