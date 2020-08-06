Brian Hibbs, Released From Hospital, Days After Heart Attack

Brian Hibbs is a comic book retailing legend. He opened his San Francisco store Comix Experience aged 21, in April 1989. As well as being a prominent and outspoken voice for comic book retailing, and being on the vanguard of creating graphic novel stores he also launched a class action lawsuit against Marvel Comics – which he won, changing the way all comic book did business. Three days ago, he posted the shocking news to Facebook,

Hey! Had a heart attack. Called 911 pretty fast, almost died while they put in a stent. Three shocks to keep me going. The middle one was like Mjolnir flew straight from Asgard… I flew into air. I am "fine" now, but off the board for a week.

A few days later, his wife Tzipora Friedman updated the group

Brian wants to thank everyone for their best wishes, and for the loving and kind words. It's significantly more than he could ever have imagined. He is not feeling well enough to thank people individually yet, and he appreciates your patience as he heals from this life changing event. Brian is getting very excellent care at UCSF Medical Center at Parnassus Heights. His progress of recovery is improving well. Much LOVE!

Indeed. But Brian Hibbs was able to post a most welcome update, just now.

Released from hospital. So happy to be able to sleep in own bed again! Am *shocked* at the truly sincere outpouring of well wishes from all of you. Who knew the way to get hundreds of likes was to almost die? I am crazy weak, and have to make a laundry list of big changes, but I will be able to get through them thanks to knowing how many of you are rooting for me. It genuinely, truly, means a lot. Give me a month or two to get all the way back to the frontlines on the War For Making Comics Better– I cant probably handle more than an hour or two a day this moment, and I have to learn just how much I can actually push myself — but I will get back…. thanks to YOU! Something something about my heart growing four times today.

All at Bleeding Cool wish Brian Hibbs and his family our best, especially in this year of trial. No rush to the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, Brian, you take your time…