Brian K Vaughan Announces Return of Saga in January 2022, at NYCC

Announced at the In Conversation with Brian K Vaughan panel at New York Comic Con, as part of a video chat between Brian and Fiona Staples, they announced the return of Saga, with Saga #55 published by Image Comics on the 26th of January, 2022. "Other than my own family, collaborating with Fiona Staples on Saga is the most important thing in my life, so I can't thank readers and retailers enough for their patience," said Vaughan. "I think our next 54 issues will be even more shocking, strange, and spectacular than the first 54, so we can't wait to be back on the shelves at your local comic shop soon." Staples added: "I've really missed connecting with readers through the pages of Saga, so I'm thrilled to roll up my sleeves and dive into this world again. The next arc is already going places I never imagined. I'm so grateful that we're able to keep doing this!"

Saga #55 will be a double-sized issue, and will remain at the $2.99 cover price, and without variant covers or renumbering. "Saga launched at Image during the company's 20th anniversary in 2012, so it seems more than fitting that the series is returning to shops just in time for our 30th anniversary next year," said Eric Stephenson, Chief Creative Officer and Publisher at Image Comics. "I can think of few better ways to celebrate what Image is all about than by welcoming back one of the most incredible storytelling teams in comics history as they embark on the second half of a true epic-in-the-making."

Saga tells the story of a husband and wife, Alana and Marko, from long-warring extraterrestrial races, fleeing authorities from both sides of a galactic war as they struggle to care for their daughter, Hazel, born in the beginning of the series, who narrates the series as an unseen adult. The first issue of Saga was published in March 2012 but went on hiatus with Saga #54 in July 2018. As one of the best-selling comics in the direct market, retailers have really missed it. In a recent solicitation for the Saga Box Set, Vaughan stated "Hey, retailer friends! BRIAN K VAUGHAN here, interrupting your regularly scheduled solicitation to say THANK YOU for your undying patience while FIONA STAPLES and I have been hard at work on the second half of Hazel's epic journey. We promise that exciting news is coming, and we wanted to offer your customers a cool new way to catch up on our Eisner Award-winning series: this gorgeous box set, collecting all nine of our best-selling trade paperback collections in one affordable package. We think it's the perfect way to introduce any "mature readers" who haven't yet tried SAGA to our weirdly wonderful universe. Thanks again, and we look forward to gracing your stands with more issues very soon!" And it turns out that he wasn't kidding… Saga returns in January. See you then. It may well be the best-selling issue of Saga to date.