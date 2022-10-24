Brian K Vaughan & Fiona Staples' Saga Jumps To $3.99 With 2023 Return

Saga returns in January 2023 with Saga #61. But it comes with quite a change. Since its first publication, Saga has been at the low price of $2.99 despite not having anything "low" about it, while $3.99 became the set some for a 20-24 page colour comic book in America. Or course recently that has been stretching to $4.99 as well, but Saga stayed at $2.99, even after it's recent sabbatical between the first and second halves of the book. And when it did return, it did so at a $2.99 price point.

But now the listing for January 2023 has Saga #61 at a $3.99 price point. not just the listing but on the cover as well. Looks like inflationary pressures, printing costs, paper availability and more can no longer be kept at bay. Saga #61 is $3.99 a copy and that's just the way it is. In Britain, thanks to the crashing pound, that's even higher than it might have been…

Brian says "We're back! No spoilers, but Fiona and I are extremely excited about some of the familiar faces returning in this shocking new 'season' of Saga. Times might be tough for Hazel and her family, but the best is yet to come." Times are tough all round it seems…

SAGA #61 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV220102

(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A/CA) Fiona Staples

NEW STORY ARC

SAGA is back, and it's time for another epic season of emotional adventures and shocking surprises for Hazel and her star-crossed family!

SAGA has sold seven million copies to date across single issue, trade paperback, compendium, hardcover, and digital editions and has been translated into 20 languages. The series also boasts multiple Eisner Awards, Harvey Awards, a Hugo Award, British Fantasy Award, Goodreads Choice Award, Shuster Award, Inkwell Award, Ringo Award, and more. It has been featured in such mainstream media outlets as TIME, Entertainment Weekly, The Atlantic, NPR, and more. The series has become a pop culture phenomenon and has been immortalized with references and easter eggs appearing in such popular TV shows as Supernatural, The Big Bang Theory, The Simpsons, and even a recent Taco Bell commercial featuring the characters dressed in cosplay.In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: $3.99