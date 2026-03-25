Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: jim lee, jorge jimenez, lois lane, mark waid, mary jane, Spider-Man/Superman, Superman/Spider-Man, Tom King

Bridges, Rubble, Lois, Mary Jane, Gwen & Lana in Superman/Spider-Man

Bridges And Rubble, Lois And Mary Jane, Gwen And Lana in Superman/Spider-Man from Mark Waid, Tom King, Jorge Jimenez and Jim Lee (Spoilers)

Article Summary Superman/Spider-Man #1 pays homage to iconic moments from both heroes' comic book histories.

Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez revisit Spider-Man's classic Ditko escape in a new context.

Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson share the spotlight, reflecting on lost loves.

Backup stories by Tom King and Jim Lee explore deeper Marvel and DC character connections.

Spoiler, spoilers, spoilers of course… Today's Superman/Spider-Man sees a main Superman/Spider-Man story by Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez, as well as a backup by Tom King and Jim Lee… and they both dig into Spider-Man and Superman's history quite a bit… we mentioned before, and saw in previews, that the first story would heavily reference Spider-Man's classic Steve Ditko story, trapped under a bunch of rubble, from which he frees himself.

With Superman hit by Kryptonite poisoning, as well as going to the classic trope of Spider-Man running out of web fluid. Well, to be fair, he had used a lot of it earlier…

And Spider-Man recalls that moment too, and to be fair, his life has revisited it a lot. History repeats again…

And while the Lois Lane/Mary Jane Watson story recalls other girlfriends, including the one who died on a bridge…

The main story manages a similar save, without Superman's neck snapping. Which is nice. And leaving Spider-Man to pull the classic out of the bag…

Though to be fair, he didn't actually need an extinction level event or Superman's cheerleading last time… Superman/Spider-Man #1 is published by DC Comics today in every comic shop under the sun.

LOIS LANE & MARY JANE: "THE WORLD'S FINEST"

TOM KING writer

JIM LEE penciller

SCOTT WILLIAMS inker

ALEX SINCLAIR colorist

PAT BROSSEAU letterer

TOM KING writer JIM LEE penciller SCOTT WILLIAMS inker ALEX SINCLAIR colorist PAT BROSSEAU letterer SUPERMAN/SPIDER-MAN: "TRUTH, JUSTICE, AND GREAT RESPONSIBILITY"

MARK WAID writer

JORGE JIMÉNEZ artist

TOMEU MOREY colourist

TOM NAPOLITANO letterer

MARK WAID writer JORGE JIMÉNEZ artist TOMEU MOREY colourist TOM NAPOLITANO letterer DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jorge Jimenez

LEGENDARY CREATORS TAKE ON THE MAN OF STEEL AND YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Written by Mark Waid, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka and Jeff Lemire Art by Jorge Jimenez, Jim Lee, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Belen Ortega, Daniel Sampere, Nicola Scott and Rafa Sandoval The Last Son of Krypton meets your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world–especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. Brought to you by legendary storytellers Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez. And don't miss these bonus stories: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage! Sean Murphy, meanwhile, takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099. Gail Simone teams up with Belen Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race–between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight, Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity. Celebrate 50 years of DC/Marvel crossovers with eight new original stories by some of DC's top talent! $7.99 3/25/2026

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