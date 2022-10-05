Brie Spangler's Kickturn, a Skateboarding Self Discovery Graphic Novel

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Kickturn is a middle-grade graphic novel by Brie Spangler of the upcoming Fox Point's Own Gemma Hopper, this time about a 10-year-old girl travelling the country with her parents in a skoolie (a converted school bus) when she discovers skateboarding.

Kickturn

Brie Spangler posts on Instagram "New book announcement!! Thank you @knopfkids @rhkidsgraphic @randomhousekids for the opportunity to bring this new #middlegrade #graphicnovel about girls who skateboard to the page! So excited!! #welovecomics". A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, Brie Spangler is an author/illustrator of children's picture books, graphic novels, and YA novels. Her YA novel Beast was nominated for a Lambda Award and was named a Best Book of the Year by Publishers Weekly and Kirkus.

Kickturn

Erin Clarke at Knopf has bought world rights to Kickturn to be published in the spring of 2025. Brie Spangler's agent Mackenzie Brady Watson at Stuart Krichevsky Literary Agency negotiated the deal

Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers is an imprint of Random House Children's Books and Rotem Moscovich is its Editorial Director, after previously working at Disney Hyperion.

Stuart Krichevsky Literary Agency is a leading, independent New York literary agency representing a distinguished list of bestselling and award-winning authors. Founded by Stuart Krichevsky in 1995 and originally focusing on narrative non-fiction and literary journalism, the agency has expanded to a team of seven agents with a across all genres.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the recent shutdowns have put a fire underneath it recently.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.