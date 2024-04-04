Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Brielle and Bear, graphic novel, Salomey Doku

Brielle and Bear: Once Upon a Time OGN Sells Into Six Countries

Brielle and Bear: Once Upon a Time Original Graphic Novel by Salomey Doku Sells Into Six Countries Ahead Of September 2024 Publication

Article Summary Salomey Doku's 'Brielle and Bear: Once Upon a Time' OGN sells into six countries.

Global rights acquired by Harper Fire for two books in highly competitive auction.

Original graphic novel set for September 2024 launch with major marketing push.

Author-illustrator Doku brings fairy-tale dreams to life at Once Upon a Time University.

Brielle and Bear: Once Upon a Time, is a full-colour graphic novel from author-illustrator Salomey Doku, and ahead of the Bologna Children's Book Fair, had been sold into six language editions to publisher Harper Fire. Their commissioning editor, Megan Reid, acquired world rights in all languages for two books in an auction with two other bidders from Salomey's agent, Christabel McKinley, at David Higham back in 2022. Brielle and Bear: Once Upon a Time will be published in September 2024 and promises a "far-reaching" marketing and PR campaign with "extensive" TikTok activity.

"First-year student Brielle, a daydreamy book lover, knows everything there is to know about fairy tales. Returning to the city of Rosebridge four years after moving away, she attends Once Upon a Time University, with the intention of living her fairy-tale dream. And when she meets Bear, shy vice-captain of the Princes rugby team, at the bookshop where she works, Brielle's dream is off to a good start. Determined to forget the past, and with an unexpected new relationship blossoming, Brielle feels she's finally living the dream. That is, until she discovers that she's not the only one hiding something."

Juliette Clark, rights director at HarperCollins Children's Books and Farshore, said: "Brielle and Bear is an utterly enchanting and unique graphic novel with sumptuous artwork and a gorgeous romance at its heart. It's an absolute joy to be sharing this gorgeous book with our international partners across the globe – Salomey is a star in the making."

Doku is a self-taught author-illustrator from Leeds who trained in architecture. She sayd "I'm thrilled to be partnering with HarperCollins Children's Books to bring my dreamlike world of Brielle & Bear to bookshelves! This lovingly created story is an ode to my passion for fairy tales. I can't wait to welcome readers to Once Upon a Time University – the place where anyone can make their dreams come true!"

