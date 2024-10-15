Bring On The Bad Guys… Slithe Stars In ThunderCats #10 in November

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: slithe, thundercats

ThunderCats #10 by Declan Shalvey and Joe Mulvey, out from Dynamite Entertainment in November, stars Slithe.

ThunderCats #10 by Declan Shalvey and Joe Mulvey, out from Dynamite Entertainment in November, is a villain-focused issue before their third phase begins. "The Mu'Tants have hunted and battled the ThunderCats, and their conflicts began back on Thundera before its fall. They then also found themselves on Third Earth, and that's when their deadly alliance with Mumm-Ra began. Their most conniving member and leader is the slithery Slithe, who stars in ThunderCats #10."

In this special standalone issue, the perspective shifts from the besieged ThunderCats to the attacking Mu'Tants. In the quiet before the assault seen in issue #9, Slithe thinks back over his old life on Plun'Darr, and how his world was shattered by the Great War with Thundera. But even as he readies his forces, other eyes are upon him unsuspected watchers who are neither Thunderan nor Mu Tant!

Acclaimed author DECLAN SHALVEY is joined by guest artist JOE MULVEY for this thoughtful tale of adversaries and loss, complemented by captivating covers from SHALVEY, DAVID NAKAYAMA, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and RAHZZAH!

"Much of the series has of course been focused on the titular 'Cats, though many later issues have given particular page-time to specific members as writer Declan Shalvey continues fleshing out his characterization of these beloved figures. Readers have even met brand new characters, with the blockbuster introduction of Calica and the mysterious Apex. Now it's time to flip the table and direct the spotlight onto the iconic villains of this mythos. The Mu'Tants are the fearsome faction that have constantly hunted and battled the ThunderCats. Their conflicts began back on Thundera before its fall. They then also found themselves on Third Earth, and that's when their deadly alliance with Mumm-Ra began. Their most conniving member and leader is the slithery Slithe, who stars in ThunderCats #10. In the climactic ThunderCats #9, the 'Cats face a brutal assault from the Mu'Tants. This follow-up issue pauses, reverses, and flips the perspective from the besieged ThunderCats to the attacking Mu'Tants. It starts amidst the quiet before the storm, with Slithe thinking back to his life on Plun'Darr before the Great War with Thundera shattered life for all involved. Guest artist Joe Mulvey (Happy Hill, The Last Ride of Pillar & Pryde) signs up for this thoughtful tale of adversaries and loss alongside Shalvey. This issue can be seen as both an essential entry for the ongoing narrative and ever-expanding lore, but also a perfect one-off for readers trying out the series and an artist spotlight.

"Being able to work with a creator like Declan Shalvey on a property like ThunderCats that I grew up loving is a genuine pinch me moment," said artist Joe Mulvey. "Couldn't be more proud to work on this issue. Epic action, twists and emotional moments any comic book fan will love."

"I've been a fan of Joe Mulvey's work for quite a while and I thought this issue was the perfect opportunity to work with him," said writer Declan Shalvey. "It's been really exciting to concentrate the narrative solely on Slythe for an issue and have a great artist like Joe showcase him. Joe's doing fantastic pages and I can't wait for the ThunderCats audience to see it."